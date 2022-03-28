ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man arrested after alleged attack on 6-year-old

By Sarah Vasile
 18 hours ago

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 60-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a young boy Sunday afternoon.

Michael Johnson, who is homeless, allegedly struck the 6-year-old boy “with a hard object” during the unprovoked attack. The assault happened about 2:29 p.m. Sunday near Manhattan Avenue and West 114th Street, police said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with pain in his head. Police said they were able to arrest Johnson after the boy’s parent contacted officials.

Johnson was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

