The Cycle Frontier “Your Civic Duty” Quest Guide

My squadmate and I are camped in the long grass outside an abandoned base in The Cycle: Frontier. There were three of us at the start of our mission, but one of our comrades fell during the last raid – ambushed from behind by a white-skinned alien on all fours, slashed to death while looting a locker. These foes are tougher, we've come to learn, with a more insatiable thirst for blood. The building up ahead, so says our intel, is brimming with high-tier loot. And while we've already plundered this sci-fi forest biome for more goods than we could ever possibly need, there's no way we can miss this bountiful spot before extraction.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO