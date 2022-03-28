ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Live nasal spray flu vaccine is safe for kids with asthma, says study

By Denise Mann
MedicalXpress
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYearly flu shots are especially important for kids with asthma, as any virus can trigger an asthma attack. But in the not-too-distant future, these kids might be able to get a spritz instead of a jab, new research hints. Current recommendations suggest children with asthma get an inactivated flu...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

Here's Who Needs a Fourth COVID Vaccine and When to Get It

If you've already received two doses of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, plus a booster, you may be wondering if you'll need to get a fourth shot — especially in light of the recent news of rising case counts in Europe. Vaccine makers already seem to be preparing for the need for a second COVID booster: Moderna is asking the FDA to approve the additional dose for all adults, and Pfizer has asked the federal agency to authorize another shot for adults ages 65 and up, notes Vivek Cherian, MD, an internal medicine physician based in Chicago. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently recommending that certain teens and adults go ahead and get a second booster. But some experts are stressing that we can't yet say for sure whether a fourth dose will be necessary for everyone. This is what you need to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Nashville, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Nashville, TN
Vaccines
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Influenza Vaccination#Asthma Exacerbations#Flumist
Healthline

Is This Food Poisoning, Stomach Flu, or COVID-19?

If you are experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, you may wonder if the cause is food poisoning, stomach flu, or COVID-19. These conditions share similar symptoms, though there are some key differences between them. Read on to learn more about the symptoms of food poisoning, stomach...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How dangerous is BA.2, the new COVID-19 variant?

As COVID-19 case numbers climb in East Asia and now Europe—a surge largely attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of omicron—it makes sense that concern would rise in the U.S. It's happened before during the course of the now two-year-old pandemic: a surge on another continent is followed by a surge in North America.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Cape Gazette

The differences between COVID-19, flu, allergies and colds

When a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, or cough appear, you might ask yourself, “Do I have COVID-19, the flu, allergies or a cold?” And since all these illnesses share some similar symptoms, it’s hard to know the difference. To know for certain, you need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHSV

Infectious disease doctor explains call for fourth dose of Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA Tuesday for an additional dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older. “The submission is based on two real-world data sets from Israel analyzed at a time when the omicron variant was widely circulating. These data showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunogenicity and lowers rates of confirmed infections and severe illness,” the press release states.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Caffeine's effects on blood sugar and blood pressure

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I love to drink coffee. I often have multiple cups a day. Recently, I was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure. My doctor advised that I may want to cut back on my beverage of choice, as it is not good for my blood sugar or blood pressure. Can you provide some insight, as I thought coffee was good for my health?
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Company recalls oysters linked to outbreak of norovirus; dozens affected

Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling some of its branded oysters because of a link to an outbreak of norovirus inventions in Canada. Officials with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency report that the company is unclear on where the oysters were distributed, but is sure they went to British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. They may have been distributed and sold nationwide.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Covid Deltacron symptoms: The signs and stages to look for

Given that the symptoms associated with the original strain of Covid-19 and its first variants were so similar to the common cold, it has been difficult to tell over the last year or so whether the onset of headaches and sniffles meant you had contracted the coronavirus or just a bout of conventional flu.The subsequent emergence of the Omicron variant in late 2021 complicated the pictured even further. The symptoms of that variant were slightly different – stuffy nose, sore throat – and it still cannot be specifically identified by home test kits, which simply tell us whether someone...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy