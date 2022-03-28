One killed in apartment shooting near Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot at an apartment complex near the Medical District on Sunday.
Police responded to a shooting at the Jefferson Square Apartments just before 10 p.m. Sunday.Mother charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself to death
A man was taken to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.
No arrest have been made. No motive has been released.
If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.
