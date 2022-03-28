CMT Special To Honor LeAnn Rimes With Carly Pearce, Mickey Guyton & More

Photo: Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes is marking 25 years as a recording artist, and she’s commemorating the milestone with a CMT Crossroads concert event. CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends will feature Ashley McBryde , Carly Pearce , Brandy Clark and Mickey Guyton in the star-studded lineup, performing their renditions of some of Rimes’ biggest hits with her.

“It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of ‘CMT Crossroads,’” Rimes said in a statement, per CMT . “And to share the stage with women who are each, so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry… it was humbling and special.” Rimes added, of her upcoming tour and album: “This is such an expansive year for me, from my new album release later this year to my upcoming tour, and I could not think of a better way to kick it all off than to celebrate the past, present, and future with this memorable show.”

Rimes wrote on Instagram that she’s “so honored that these powerful, unique women joined me” for the show. She added that “we laughed, we cried and there was a whole lot of love in the room.”

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends is set to premiere during the first CMT Music Awards week on Thursday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The CMT Music Awards are set for Monday, April 11. See the full list of nominees here .