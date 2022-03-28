ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

CMT Special To Honor LeAnn Rimes With Carly Pearce, Mickey Guyton & More

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEvNd_0esFKfYv00
Photo: Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes is marking 25 years as a recording artist, and she’s commemorating the milestone with a CMT Crossroads concert event. CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends will feature Ashley McBryde , Carly Pearce , Brandy Clark and Mickey Guyton in the star-studded lineup, performing their renditions of some of Rimes’ biggest hits with her.

“It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of ‘CMT Crossroads,’” Rimes said in a statement, per CMT . “And to share the stage with women who are each, so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry… it was humbling and special.” Rimes added, of her upcoming tour and album: “This is such an expansive year for me, from my new album release later this year to my upcoming tour, and I could not think of a better way to kick it all off than to celebrate the past, present, and future with this memorable show.”

Rimes wrote on Instagram that she’s “so honored that these powerful, unique women joined me” for the show. She added that “we laughed, we cried and there was a whole lot of love in the room.”

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends is set to premiere during the first CMT Music Awards week on Thursday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The CMT Music Awards are set for Monday, April 11. See the full list of nominees here .

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in bodycon dress during Dolly Parton tribute at ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson won a standing ovation for her incredible tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night. And while her powerhouse vocals were nothing short of incredible, we were also blown away by her gorgeous appearance! The singer looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood 'couldn't be more proud of sister' Miranda Lambert after 'long overdue' win

Carrie Underwood has paid tribute to the "wonderful" Miranda Lambert as the singer finally wins Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. Miranda had been nominated several times over an almost two-decade career, but this was her first win; she was unable to be at the ceremony in person as she was performing in London. Backstage with the press, however, Carrie praised Miranda and shared how the win was "long overdue".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Mickey Guyton
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leann Rimes Friends
Effingham Radio

Maren Morris Claps Back At ‘Prudes’ Who Criticized Throwback Photo

Maren Morris posted a throwback photo over the weekend from a tasteful Playboy shoot she did a couple years ago and found she had to defend herself all over again. In the picture, she's wearing a cowboy hat and appears topless but is concealing the side of her breast with her arm. Maren wrote, “Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it.”
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Luke Bryan Believes He Found The Next Miranda Lambert On 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan immediately beamed with an ear-to-ear smile when Huntergirl delivered her rendition of a Rascal Flatts song for her historic American Idol audition — and the country giant hailed her “a new age Miranda Lambert.”. Hunter Wolkonowski, 23, introduced herself as Huntergirl when she stepped into her...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Aldean Reacts to Possibility of His and Carrie Underwood's Kids Dating

Jason Aldean recently reacted to the possibility of his and Carrie Underwood's kids dating, and the country superstar doesn't seem too keen on his daughter doing any dating at all. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Aldean and his wife Brittany were asked about the chances Underwood's 3-year-old son, Jacob, and their 3-year-old daughter, Navy "next country couple" in the future. "I mean, I'm not opposed," Brittany replied.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown among top nominees for 2022 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have been nominated for two CMT Awards each, going head to head in the Video of the Year category. The show, the only fan-voted country music awards show, sees Carrie also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit song 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason Aldean, while Miranda is up for Female Video of the Year for 'If I Was A Cowboy.'
CELEBRITIES
KTTS

Lauren Alaina returning to American Idol as Guest Mentor

Lauren Alaina announced that she will be returning to American Idol as a mentor on March 28th. Lauren shared on Instagram: “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Country Singers Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Relationship Timeline

When the bones are good, the rest don’t matter. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's love story has all the makings of a great country song. Morris and Hurd met during a writing session for Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013. “[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met,” […]
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

149K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy