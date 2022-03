Routine mammograms may provide information about a woman’s heart health and risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a new study of more than 5,000 women in California. Researchers found that women who have breast arterial calcification, calcium build-up within the arteries of the breast, are at a 51% higher risk for heart disease and stroke than women who do not have breast arterial calcification.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO