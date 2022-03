American morale took a blow on Friday when a bald eagle, the most patriotic U.S. symbol, was struck and killed by a vehicle on the side of a Wisconsin highway. In a statement addressing the mournful loss of the bird, the WI Vilas County Sheriff’s Office said, “We would like to remind you that eagles are commonly feeding alongside the highways this time of year. We ask that you please use caution and remember that eagles need extra time and space to gain flight.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO