Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 19 hours ago

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has announced that applications for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) will be accepted beginning Monday, March 28 and continue until funds are exhausted.

This is a federally funded program that assists eligible state residents in paying water or wastewater bills.

Eligibility for LIHWAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying water or wastewater bills. To qualify, the household must meet all program guidelines, which includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60% of the state’s median income. Face-to-face interviews in a local DHHR office are also required.

If a utility vendor provides multiple services, an itemized bill will be required. LIHWAP can only be used for water and sewer payments.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIHWAP Fiscal Year 2022 are as follows:

Household Size; Gross Monthly Income Limit

1 — $2,005;

2 — $2,621;

3 — $3,238;

4 — $3,855;

5 — $4,472;

6 — $5,088;

7 — $5,204;

8 — $5,583;

9 — $6,150;

10 — $6,718;

11 — $7,285;

12 — $7,853;

For each additional person, add $567.

Income for Social Security recipients and Veterans will be excluded for the current LIHWAP application period.

Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIHWAP. The program is limited to the amount of federal funding allocated to West Virginia under the LIHWAP Block Grant.

Those interested in applying for LIHWAP may contact their local DHHR office with questions or to request an interview to determine eligibility.

For more information or to find a list of local offices, visit www.dhhr.wv.gov or by calling 304-352-4431.

Information from West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

