The Republican Women’s Club of Lakeland will hold its monthly meeting and luncheon at 11 a.m. March 23 at Grasslands Country Club, 1600 Grasslands Blvd., Lakeland. County Commission Chairwoman Martha Santiago will give a short update on the county followed by Randolph Russell, author of “American History in No Time.” It is described as a quick and easy way to understand the good and the bad of our history and is now being used schools and universities. The 1619 project and CRT will also be discussed.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO