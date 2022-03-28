BC-PLATINUM

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New...

Agriculture Online

Grain ends the day lower | Monday, March 28, 2022

Although corn was able to end the day off the lows, May was down 5¢ while December was down 4¢. Prices recovered enough to settle near the 20-day average. Lower lows tomorrow would not be a good sign for the bull camp, as selling momentum could increase the further we get away from the 20-day average.
AGRICULTURE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US consumers still confident, but outlook not as rosy

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence bounced back in March and remains high, though consumers' short-term outlook is not quite as rosy. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — rose to 107.2 in March from 105.7 in February.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the day higher | Friday, March 25, 2022

May corn was up 5¾¢ with December corn up 1½ cents. May soybean futures were 9½¢ higher with November beans up 3¾¢. May Chicago wheat closed up 16½¢. May Kansas City wheat closed up 15¾¢, and May Minneapolis wheat closed up 21½¢.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed long-running litigation accusing seven U.S. stock exchanges of defrauding ordinary investors by quietly allowing high-frequency traders to trade faster and at better prices. Exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) and BATS Global Markets were accused...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to narrow to $106.0 billion in February after deepening by around $7 billion to $107.6 billion in January. Data on wholesale inventories for February will...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly higher as oil prices pull back

U.S. stocks were higher after the opening bell Friday, while oil prices pulled back. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. rose 87 points, or 0.3%, to 34,795, while the S&P 500. gained 0.2% to trade at 4,530. The Nasdaq Composite. COMP,. -0.16%. was up 0.1% at 14,205. Oil futures fell, with...
Reuters

Gold falls on firmer U.S. yields, dollar; palladium sinks 8%

(Reuters) - Gold retreated on Monday on pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar, while easing supply concerns ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks sent autocatalyst palladium tumbling nearly 8%. Spot gold XAU= fell 1.07% to $1,936.36 per ounce by 12:01 p.m. ET(1601 GMT), while U.S. gold futures...
BUSINESS

