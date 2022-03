FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders can update their voter registration with new tools from the state’s bureau of elections. Voters can go online to check and update their registration as necessary. The Michigan Bureau of Elections also sends mailers to the addresses of voters who may have moved and voters can now respond to those mailers by verifying, canceling or updating their registration.

