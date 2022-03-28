ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

UPDATE: Missing Cochise County woman found safe

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Cochise County woman...

www.kold.com

KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson prison inmate found dead in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson on Tuesday, March 8. According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Timothy W. Larson, 43, died that morning by hanging himself in his assigned housing unit.
TUCSON, AZ
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Cochise County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Bisbee, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly crash involving two cyclists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An arrest has been made in a deadly crash involving two cyclists on Saturday, March 19. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunrise Drive and Pontatoc Road. When deputies arrived, they found...
TUCSON, AZ
#Kold News 13
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
WATERBURY, VT
12 News

Woman stabbed 50 times by man outside Glendale store

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman has been hospitalized and a man was arrested after a bloody altercation left the woman with 50 stab wounds in the head, neck and shoulder in Glendale Saturday. The Glendale Police Department found the man with blood on his hands and shoes while a...
GLENDALE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Two kids hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two kids are in the hospital recovering after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a boy who was shot went to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Tucson police identify pair killed on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide on the city’s south side. Officials confirmed officers responded to a report of shots heard near 12th Avenue and Corona Road in an alley near Agape Christian Church. Officers found two adults, who were pronounced dead at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dies in crash near Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash on I-10 near Benson on Monday night, March 21, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT said the single-vehicle crash at Milepost 303 west of Benson caused eastbound lanes to be closed. The highway was completely reopened early on Tuesday morning.
BENSON, AZ
AZFamily

Body found in Glendale canal is a homicide victim, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.
GLENDALE, AZ

