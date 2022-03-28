UPDATE: Missing Cochise County woman found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson on Tuesday, March 8. According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Timothy W. Larson, 43, died that morning by hanging himself in his assigned housing unit.
Footage taken from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter shows a suspected gunman aiming a weapon at the aircraft near the southern border before a deadly shootout between suspected cartel members and the Mexican military, authorities told Fox News. The nearly 3-minute video was taken as the helicopter was...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
Big shout-out to "Kolt," the canine officer responsible for sniffing out a nearly $4 million drug bust in Fayette County, Texas. Woof! Woof!. According to a report from KRHD 25, Fayette County Narcotics' K-9 Unit Seized 211.4 pounds of Meth during a traffic stop on Friday, March 11. That seizure...
SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following:
Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An arrest has been made in a deadly crash involving two cyclists on Saturday, March 19. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunrise Drive and Pontatoc Road. When deputies arrived, they found...
NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman has been hospitalized and a man was arrested after a bloody altercation left the woman with 50 stab wounds in the head, neck and shoulder in Glendale Saturday. The Glendale Police Department found the man with blood on his hands and shoes while a...
PHOENIX — A 26-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while walking on the ramp from westbound U.S. 60 to eastbound Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The woman was identified as Carla Raye Bevelyn Anderson of Mesa, DPS...
The family of a Portland woman missing since a drive to Redmond earlier this week is offering a $1,000 reward in hopes of more information to help find her.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two kids are in the hospital recovering after being shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a boy who was shot went to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide on the city’s south side. Officials confirmed officers responded to a report of shots heard near 12th Avenue and Corona Road in an alley near Agape Christian Church. Officers found two adults, who were pronounced dead at the scene.
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash on I-10 near Benson on Monday night, March 21, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT said the single-vehicle crash at Milepost 303 west of Benson caused eastbound lanes to be closed. The highway was completely reopened early on Tuesday morning.
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.
