This Shapewear Tank Top Is the Perfect Alternative to Wearing a Bodysuit

By Bernadette Deron
 1 day ago

Let's talk about something: Wearing a bodysuit has many advantages , but there are some downsides we need to address. For example, if the one you're wearing doesn't come with button clasps at the bottom, going to the restroom becomes far more difficult than it should be. And even if it does come complete with these clasps, a bodysuit can get annoying after repeated wear.

That said, we put up with bodysuits because the pros definitely outweigh the cons — but what if we simply didn't have to deal with them anymore? We just found a great shapewear tank top from Madienform that has all of the elements we look for in a bodysuit — but without the pesky details that may cause inconvenience!

Get the Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases SmoothTec Shapewear Camisole for prices starting at $18 at Amazon!

This tank is skintight and designed to provide a beautiful silhouette, much like an item from Spanx or another popular shapewear brand. It's made from a super stretchy material, but holds its shape to give you the tummy control necessary for a flattering fit. In fact, you might not feel like you even need to wear a bra with this top ! The tank fits like any other option would, but there are features which make it slightly more special. Aside from the fabric it's made from, the spaghetti straps are also adjustable so you can make it fit perfectly to your frame.

Get the Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases SmoothTec Shapewear Camisole for prices starting at $18 at Amazon!

This top comes in three basic neutral shades: Black, nude and white. These three options are the only staple colors you need — after all, they match with everything! Whether you're wearing this top with jeans or sweatpants, it will team easily with whatever aesthetic you're going for. Shoppers say that they use this top as an undershirt or a wear-alone item whenever they need something that's simple and flattering. Let's be real: We will always rely on our bodysuits, but when we want a sleek look we can reach for in a pinch, this top is an alternative that seriously goes the distance!

See it: Get the Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases SmoothTec Shapewear Camisole for prices starting at $18 at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Maidenform and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

