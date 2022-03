Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister) Mary found peace and was reunited in heaven with her daughter, Kelly Pipp, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 74. Loving wife of Jim Crawford for 54 years. Beloved mom of Robert (Erin) Crawford. Cherished grandma of Cheyenne (Adam). James, Logan (Marie), Skylar and Paige. Dear sister of Lyn (Mike) Russell and Diane McMorris. Mary was loved and will be remembered by other friends and family.

NEW BERLIN, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO