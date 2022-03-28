ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Eliot Cutler due in court on child porn charges on May 3

By The Associated Press
Bangor Daily News
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH, Maine — A two-time gubernatorial candidate accused of possessing child pornography will make his first appearance in court in May. Eliot Cutler is scheduled to make either an initial appearance or, if he’s indicted by a grand...

WMTW

State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler

PORTLAND, Maine — A two-month investigation has led the Maine State Police to execute search warrants at two separate locations Wednesday, according to Maine State Police Public Information Officer Shannon Moss. The residences located at Pine Street in Portland and the residences at Naskeag Point Road in Brooklin belong...
Bangor Daily News

Search warrants executed at 2 houses owned by Eliot Cutler

Two homes owned by well-known Maine political figure Eliot Cutler were being searched by state police on Wednesday after a two-month investigation. Maine State Police and Portland police were at a Pine Street residence owned by Cutler on Wednesday after a two-month investigation, NewsCenter Maine reported. A search was also...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

Eliot Cutler / Belfast potato plant blaze / Sanford assault

Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 50s from north to south, with a wintry mix, rain or sleet throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. The latest on the coronavirus in Maine. Three more Mainers have died and another...
BELFAST, ME
Bangor Daily News

Baileyville woman pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors in crooked cop case

A Baileyville woman who, along with an alleged crooked cop, was charged with providing drugs to her teenage daughter pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Machias courtroom. Sylvia Moores, 39, reached a plea agreement with the state attorney general’s office that requires her to cooperate with prosecutors in their case against Jeffrey Bishop, a former police officer who prior to his February 2021 arrest worked for several years for multiple police departments in Hancock and Washington counties.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
The Independent

Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bangor Daily News

Man found dead in Bangor’s Capehart on Friday identified

The man found dead on Friday at a home in Bangor’s Capehart section has been identified as 36-year-old- Justin Smith of Bangor. His cause of death is pending further studies by the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Bangor police Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu. Police were...
Bangor Daily News

Woman charged after passing stopped school bus in Standish

A 19-year-old woman has been charged after she reportedly passed a stopped school bus that had its lights on last Wednesday. Carly Rioux of Gorham was reported on Monday for passing the bus at around 3:17 p.m. on March 16 while a child was attempting to get off the stopped school bus near 1110 Chadbourne Road in Standish, according to Captain Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Bangor Daily News

Man allegedly set fires at 4 Bangor businesses

A Bangor man has been accused of setting at least four fires at Bangor businesses since mid-November. Christopher Hussey, 49, allegedly set fires at the Bangor Savings Bank branch on State Street, Acadia Federal Credit Union on Broadway, the Union Street Laundry and city-owned property near Northeast Cardiology, which is located off Maine Avenue near Bangor International Airport.
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

Deadly Houlton fire / State police whistleblower / Jalopy homes

Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s with a chance for snow or a wintry mix throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Two more Mainers have died and another 191 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,190. Check out our tracker for more information.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Down East woman pleads not guilty to Eastport man’s murder

A Down East woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday after being charged with murder for the death of 50-year-old Jason Aubuchon. Aubuchon, known by the nickname “Cowboy,” died at Calais Regional Hospital on Dec. 26, 2021, after being shot, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
EASTPORT, ME
Bangor Daily News

Missing 80-year-old Kennebec County man found dead

A Manchester man who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Malcolm Lyons was last seen leaving his home at 16 Buck Trail around 8:30 a.m., according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Lyons’ body was found in the woods behind his house around 1:10 p.m., Latti said.
truecrimedaily

New Mexico man convicted of raping and murdering 6-year-old girl

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was convicted of raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl in his second trial related to the case. The 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a jury found Leland Hust guilty on all the charges against him. According to The Albuquerque Journal, the jury reached the verdict for child abuse resulting in death and criminal sexual penetration fo a child under 13 in about six hours.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

