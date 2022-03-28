Eliot Cutler due in court on child porn charges on May 3
By The Associated Press
Bangor Daily News
19 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine — A two-time gubernatorial candidate accused of possessing child pornography will make his first appearance in court in May. Eliot Cutler is scheduled to make either an initial appearance or, if he’s indicted by a grand...
PORTLAND, Maine — A two-month investigation has led the Maine State Police to execute search warrants at two separate locations Wednesday, according to Maine State Police Public Information Officer Shannon Moss. The residences located at Pine Street in Portland and the residences at Naskeag Point Road in Brooklin belong...
Two homes owned by well-known Maine political figure Eliot Cutler were being searched by state police on Wednesday after a two-month investigation. Maine State Police and Portland police were at a Pine Street residence owned by Cutler on Wednesday after a two-month investigation, NewsCenter Maine reported. A search was also...
Former two-time gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler resigned from his role at the Lerner Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to help students from rural Maine attend college, on the same day that police searched two of his homes. Cutler, 75, resigned from his position as president of the board of directors of...
Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 50s from north to south, with a wintry mix, rain or sleet throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. The latest on the coronavirus in Maine. Three more Mainers have died and another...
A Baileyville woman who, along with an alleged crooked cop, was charged with providing drugs to her teenage daughter pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Machias courtroom. Sylvia Moores, 39, reached a plea agreement with the state attorney general’s office that requires her to cooperate with prosecutors in their case against Jeffrey Bishop, a former police officer who prior to his February 2021 arrest worked for several years for multiple police departments in Hancock and Washington counties.
An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
The man found dead on Friday at a home in Bangor’s Capehart section has been identified as 36-year-old- Justin Smith of Bangor. His cause of death is pending further studies by the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Bangor police Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu. Police were...
A 19-year-old woman has been charged after she reportedly passed a stopped school bus that had its lights on last Wednesday. Carly Rioux of Gorham was reported on Monday for passing the bus at around 3:17 p.m. on March 16 while a child was attempting to get off the stopped school bus near 1110 Chadbourne Road in Standish, according to Captain Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Lawyers for the state will square off with an attorney for a Maine State Police detective in federal court Thursday over whether his 2018 demotion was because of his allegations that a state police division was illegally collecting and maintaining data on Maine residents’ activities. George Loder, 52, of...
A Bangor man has been accused of setting at least four fires at Bangor businesses since mid-November. Christopher Hussey, 49, allegedly set fires at the Bangor Savings Bank branch on State Street, Acadia Federal Credit Union on Broadway, the Union Street Laundry and city-owned property near Northeast Cardiology, which is located off Maine Avenue near Bangor International Airport.
Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s with a chance for snow or a wintry mix throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Two more Mainers have died and another 191 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,190. Check out our tracker for more information.
An Arkansas day care worker has been charged with assault and the state’s human services department has launched a probe after video appeared to show the employee pushing a 4-year-old girl several times, officials said. DayDreana Fowler was charged with the third-degree misdemeanor last month after a mother requested...
Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery’s father and stepmother have been indicted in relation to her case, a week after her father’s girlfriend was found dead in a hotel. A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted both Adam Montgomery, 30, and Kayla Montgomery, 31, on March 21, in connection...
A Down East woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday after being charged with murder for the death of 50-year-old Jason Aubuchon. Aubuchon, known by the nickname “Cowboy,” died at Calais Regional Hospital on Dec. 26, 2021, after being shot, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
(WTVO) — A 70-year-old man, accused of kidnapping a bus full of children and burying them alive for ransom in 1976, has been approved for parole. According to CNN, Frederick Newhall Woods was one of 3 men who kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver in North Carolina, drove them more than 100 miles away, […]
CONCORD, New Hampshire — A Maine woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500,000 from a New Hampshire company. The 35-year-old woman from Springvale was an office manager for a company in Somersworth, New Hampshire, the U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday. Prosecutors said between January 2019 and...
A Manchester man who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Malcolm Lyons was last seen leaving his home at 16 Buck Trail around 8:30 a.m., according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Lyons’ body was found in the woods behind his house around 1:10 p.m., Latti said.
Two toddlers were rescued and a couple was arrested after US Marshals tracked the pair to Connecticut. The incident took place in New Haven County when the fugitives were found in Waterbury on Monday, March 28, said Matthew Duffy, of the US Marshals Service. The search for the couple began...
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was convicted of raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl in his second trial related to the case. The 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a jury found Leland Hust guilty on all the charges against him. According to The Albuquerque Journal, the jury reached the verdict for child abuse resulting in death and criminal sexual penetration fo a child under 13 in about six hours.
