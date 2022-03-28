Most Wanted

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
 2 days ago
MANSFIELD — From the Richland County Task Force. Be on the lookout for the following people:

Mitchell FLEMING

Age: 56

5’10’’ / 200 / Bld / Bro

Wanted for aggravated possession of drugs

Ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas

Isaiah SLONE

Age: 22

5’11’’ / 170 / Black Hair / Brown Eyes

Wanted for trafficking in fentanyl

Ties to the Mansfield and Maple Heights areas

Loni SCOTT

Age: 48

5’6’’ / 160 / Brown Hair / Blue Eyes

Wanted for a parole violation on a domestic violence

Ties to the Mansfield and Ashland areas

Arlie BURNS

Age: 38

6’3’’ / 185 / Black Hair / Brown / Eyes

Wanted for a bond revocation on a aggravated possession of drugs charge

Ties to the Mansfield area.

