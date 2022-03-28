Most Wanted
MANSFIELD — From the Richland County Task Force. Be on the lookout for the following people:
Mitchell FLEMING
Age: 56
5’10’’ / 200 / Bld / Bro
Wanted for aggravated possession of drugs
Ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas
Isaiah SLONE
Age: 22
5’11’’ / 170 / Black Hair / Brown Eyes
Wanted for trafficking in fentanyl
Ties to the Mansfield and Maple Heights areas
Loni SCOTT
Age: 48
5’6’’ / 160 / Brown Hair / Blue Eyes
Wanted for a parole violation on a domestic violence
Ties to the Mansfield and Ashland areas
Arlie BURNS
Age: 38
6’3’’ / 185 / Black Hair / Brown / Eyes
Wanted for a bond revocation on a aggravated possession of drugs charge
Ties to the Mansfield area.
