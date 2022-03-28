ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William could have gone further to condemn slavery during Caribbean tour, says Sir Keir Starmer

By Jack Elsom
 19 hours ago
PRINCE William could have gone further to condemn slavery on his Caribbean tour, Sir Keir said.

In a rare royal intervention, Labour’s chief urged the future King to confront our colonial past.

William called slavery “abhorrent” in a speech but didn’t offer a full apology.

He and Kate even faced calls for the monarchy to pay reparations.

Sir Keir told LBC: “He could have gone further, but again it’s a difficult one.

“And I think he may go further in the future.”

The Sun told yesterday how the couple intend to do things “The Cambridge Way”.

Sir Keir said modernising will be “bumpy” but the right thing to do.

He added their parade in an open-top Land Rover with William wearing military uniform was a "bit odd" and "harked of the past".

He said: "I didn't quite see how that actually fit that well with the aim of their trip."

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi disagreed, saying: "I think the tour has been a fantastic outreach for the Prince and his wife.

"They've done a tremendous job."

