ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Thousands of undiscovered mammal species may be hidden in plain sight, new research finds

By Danielle Parsons, PhD Candidate in Evolutionary Biology, The Ohio State University, Bryan Carstens, Professor of Evolutionary Biology, The Ohio State University
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMY2n_0esFHiAt00
Taxonomy, or the study of classifying species, plays a key role in biodiversity conservation. Aarthi Arunkumar/Moment via Getty Images

Taxonomy , the study of how living organisms relate to one another as species, has been around since the 1700s. Though scientists and philosophers have long debated what makes a species a species, taxonomists treat each species as a group of organisms that share common biological characteristics.

Discovering and describing new species is essential to biology researchers and conservationists because they use species as a unit of analysis. Species are also economically important to agriculture, hunting and fishing, and have special legal status, such as under the U.S. Endangered Species Act .

Despite this, scientists have been able to formally name and describe only an estimated 10% of species on the planet, based on discovery trends over the years.

This gap in knowledge is known as the Linnean shortfall . It remains unclear whether poor research methodology , disagreements on how to define a species , or other factors are to blame for this gap.

We are scientists in evolutionary biology , and figuring out ways to better identify species is central to our research. Using genetic analysis and artificial intelligence, we were able to disentangle hidden species that have been lumped together in a single group and predict where and what types they might be. Our findings also pinpoint a potential cause for this shortfall in species identification: an underinvestment in the science of taxonomy.

Determining what makes a species can get complicated.

Hidden species remain to be discovered

For this study , we chose to focus on mammals. Because of their relatively large size and importance to people as a source of food, companionship and entertainment, we predicted that it was more likely that a large proportion of mammalian species have been already been identified.

Our first task was to identify known species that might actually contain two or more species. To do this, we analyzed 1 million gene sequences from 4,300 named species, identifying clusters of sequences that showed high genetic diversity and fitting the data to an evolutionary model.

We found potentially hundreds of hidden species that were previously classified as a single group. This finding was expected, as it mirrors results from previous studies , albeit on a larger scale.

Where and what are these hidden species?

Once we identified the presence of these potentially hidden species, our second task was to determine what specific traits they have in common. To do this, we used a data science technique called random forest analysis , a form of machine learning that draws information from a large number of different variables in order to make a prediction about a particular outcome. It’s similar to the technique that Netflix uses to suggest shows you might be interested in watching.

Random forests is a machine learning algorithm that makes predictions using multiple decision trees.

In our case, we wanted to predict whether a known species contained hidden species. The predictor variables we used spanned environmental factors, such as the climate of common mammalian habitats, and species-specific factors, such as physical traits, geographic range , reproductive and survival patterns . We also included research-based factors on the techniques scientists used to conduct their studies. In total, we collected some 3.8 million data points to build our model.

Based on our model, we found that three types of predictor variables stood out the most.

The first type comprised attributes of the species itself, such as body mass and geographic range. These results suggest that small mammals with relatively large ranges are more likely to have hidden species. This makes sense as, all things being equal, it is more difficult for scientists to recognize physical differences in smaller animals than larger ones.

The second type was climate – there are likely to be more hidden species in wet, warm areas with a large difference in day and night temperatures. This likely reflects the fact that tropical rainforests tend to have very high levels of mammalian diversity.

The third type was research effort, including the geographic dispersion of samples in museum collections and the number of recent publications mentioning the scientific name of a known species. This implies that researchers are generally effective in identifying new mammals, as how much attention the scientific community has focused on a specific mammal predicts whether that creature is identified. This is supported by how the general characteristics we’ve identified match new mammalian species described over the past 30 years , as well as the fact that our model recognizes areas that scientists are already investigating for hidden species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NV0Pq_0esFHiAt00
This diagram shows an estimate of the number of hidden species within known mammals. The relative size of the shadow surrounding each silhouette represents the ratio of predicted total existing species to known species. Striped silhouettes represent mammals with conflicting results excluded from the study. Danielle Parsons , CC BY-NC-ND

Unknown species face extinction

At a time when Earth is facing its greatest extinction crisis since an asteroid killed off the dinosaurs, we believe that identifying and describing the many undiscovered species on Earth is crucial to aiding the preservation of its biodiversity.

Even though our study still found a large number of mammals waiting to be discovered, mammalian diversity is already relatively well captured compared with that of other species. We found that roughly 80% of existing mammal species have already been described, a proportion far higher than in nonmammal groups with even higher diversity such as beetles or mites.

Discovering and describing new species, as with all scientific research, takes a village. Natural history museums are largely responsible for collecting the raw data we analyzed, and genetic and biodiversity databases provided the infrastructure to make it accessible to us. A culture of information sharing among peers and large computer networks supported the thousands of hours of computation time we needed. Our work was made possible only by ongoing investments in taxonomic research .

Biodiversity scientists are racing to better understand the processes that create and maintain biodiversity while in the midst of the planet’s sixth mass extinction , one that is entirely caused by human actions. Taxonomists face the challenge of describing the species around us before they go extinct. As our findings suggest, there is still a long way to go.

Bryan Carstens receives funding from the National Science Foundation (DBI 1661029 & DBI 1910623) and from the Ohio Supercomputer Center (PAA1174).

Danielle Parsons does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Parsons
LiveScience

Super-rare Greenland shark that washed up on UK beach may be at least 100 years old

A rare Greenland shark that washed up on a U.K. beach could be at least 100 years old, but experts aren't sure why it became stranded. The dead shark was first spotted on the sand in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, on March 13. But before experts could examine it, the tide came in and took the carcass back out to sea, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust Twitter posts.
ANIMALS
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammals#Species#Scientific Research#Research Methodology#Getty Images Taxonomy#Linnean
sciencealert.com

Bizarre 300-Year-Old Mummified 'Mermaid' Can Finally Be Explained

Researchers in Japan are investigating the origins of a nightmarish, 300-year-old mummified 'mermaid', which has been worshipped for centuries due to its supposed medicinal properties. The haunting remains are most likely a gruesome amalgam of a monkey's torso sewed onto a fish's tail, potentially embellished with hair and nails from...
SCIENCE
CNET

Our Universe Might Have a Second Earth That Looks Something Like This

It may feel like it at times, but Earth is the opposite of alone. Approximately 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (more than a septillion) planets call the cosmos home, and that figure doesn't even include all the rogue, starless ones. Of course, a bunch are likely coated in wacky radioactive chemicals, made of pure...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Netflix
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Source of Mysterious Global Tsunami

Researchers uncover why a complex earthquake in the south Atlantic sent an unexpected tsunami around the world in 2021. A 47 km-deep, magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the south Atlantic in 2021 and caused a global tsunami was actually a sequence of five earthquakes. A shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2...
ENVIRONMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Found A 9,000-Year-Old Shrine In The Jordan Desert That’s Almost Perfectly Intact

The shrine is located near a Neolithic campsite used by hunters during gazelle migration seasons. Deep in the Jordan desert, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists from the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project (SEBAP) have uncovered a “unique” and “almost intact” Neolithic shrine. They believe that it’s about 9,000 years old.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Polar Bears: Why the World’s Largest Bears Aren’t in Antarctica

Although the North and Antarctica represent comparable ecosystems in some respects, they are inhabited to distinct organisms. Despite the fact that both hemispheres are accessible to a range of seals as well as the whale population, solely the Arctic is habitat to the world's biggest bear, the polar bear. World's...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Face Of Stone Age Woman Reconstructed With 4,000-Year-Old Skull Found In Sweden

A 4,000-year-old skull found in a stone-lined grave deep in the forests of Sweden has helped reconstruct the face of a Stone Age woman. The reconstruction was recently crafted by Oscar Nilsson, an archeologist known for using forensic technology to bring ancient faces back to life using the subtle curvatures and contour found on their skull.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy