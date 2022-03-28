ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Acting AG Platkin Partners with FCC on Robocall Investigations to Protect New Jerseyans from “Spoofing” and Robocall Scams

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleActing Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced a partnership with Federal Communications Commission to support investigations of illegal robocalls. More than twenty states have established formal working relationships with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to support robocall investigations and protect American consumers and businesses. “We all know unsolicited...

