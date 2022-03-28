ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Filey paraglider breaks man's nose in cliff-top crash

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA walker suffered a broken nose when he was hit by a paraglider in a cliff-top...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

BBC

Fareham rape: Footage released of man after woman attacked

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday. He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Two people and dog die after A52 crash

Two people and a dog have died following a crash involving a motorbike and pedestrian. Emergency services were called to the A52, at Ashbourne, Derbyshire, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday. Police said a woman, in her 50s, and her dog died at the scene, while the motorbike rider -...
ACCIDENTS
NJ.com

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 33 is ID’s by cops

Authorities have identified the 50-year-old Neptune man killed in a head-on crash Friday morning along Route 33 in Howell. Robert C. Johnson died after a pickup headed west in the area of Colts Neck Road veered onto the eastbound side of the highway, sideswiped a sedan and then collided with his car, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.
HOWELL, NJ
WGME

Good Samaritans break window, pull man from fiery crash that killed driver

HOUSTON (KABB) — A man was pulled from a fiery crash by some good Samaritans after they kicked out the car window to get to him. Houston Police Department (HPD) responded to the crash at 3:00 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a woman driving a black Jeep crashed into a tree and the car burst into flames.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Overnight fraud and drugs raids lead to 17 arrests

Seventeen people have been arrested following a series of raids by police across Kent, Sussex, London, Essex and Suffolk. Police seized more than £400,000 in cash, luxury watches, designer clothes, cars and artwork early on Wednesday. Officers were targeting people suspected of being involved in complex fraud or supplying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Debbie Leitch: Jail term for mum who starved daughter reviewed

A woman who who starved her daughter to death could have her prison sentence increased. Elaine Clarke, 49, was jailed for nine years and seven months after pleading guilty to gross negligence manslaughter after initially denying the offence. The emaciated body of Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Burnley baby boy death: Police seeking dog walker witnesses

Two dog walkers who may have information after a baby boy died are being sought by police. The baby suffered a "medical episode" at a house on Mill Hill Lane in Hapton, Burnley, on 1 March and died in hospital four days later. Detectives want to speak to two women,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWT

BREAKING: Crews respond to Omaha crash

An Iowa woman needed assistance with the perfect gift for her father who is a retiring firefighter. New details tonight in the fatal crash near 192nd and Q Friday afternoon. Homeowners in north-central Omaha were sounding the alarm over a cable that had been strung across their backyards for months.
OMAHA, NE
NBC Los Angeles

Man Injured in 200-Foot Fall From Cliff in Sunland

A 40-year-old man was critically injured Saturday night in a 200-ft. fall down a cliff in Sunland. The injury was reported at 8:42 p.m. at 11401 N. Big Tujunga Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. The man was conscious and alert when firefighters arrived, Stewart...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Rollover crash leads to Dunnellon man's DUI arrest

Authorities took a Dunnellon man into custody under allegations his drunk driving caused his vehicle to roll over near a local intersection. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 68-year-old David Lee Mattice the evening of Sunday, March 13, on a charge of DUI. Mattice was jailed under an initial...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCVB

Car crashes nose-down into Waltham, Massachusetts construction trench

WALTHAM, Mass. — No injuries were reported Monday when a car somehow ended up in a construction trench in a Waltham street. The incident happened near the intersection of Hammond and Summit streets Monday morning where a water service project has been under construction. Metal plates could be seen covering other parts of the trench.
WALTHAM, MA
WSAZ

Mason Police arrest man after break-in at Tudor’s Biscuit World

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mason, West Virginia, faces felony charges after police say he broke into Tudor’s Biscuit World late Saturday night. Employees at the restaurant noticed that the back office had been ransacked when they arrived there early Sunday morning. “It’s a violation, even if...
MASON, WV
BBC

Nathaniel Bierley: Loving brother died after attack on night out

A sister has paid tribute to her "inspirational" brother, who died after being attacked while out celebrating his and his girlfriend's third anniversary. Nathaniel Bierley died in hospital surrounded by his loved ones 12 days after being attacked in Nottingham. The 26-year-old regularly used to raise money for a diabetes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man found buried in garden died from stab wound to neck

A man whose body was discovered buried in a back garden died as a result of a stab wound to the neck, a post-mortem examination has found. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, last week. Fiona Beal, 48, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family tribute after teenagers die in Coventry crash

A teenager who died when the car he was in hit a tree was a "young man who enjoyed life to the full", his family said. Casey Harper, 18, died along with Arjun Singh Sheregill, also 18, in the crash on Burns Road, Coventry, at about 05:20 GMT on Saturday, police said.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Vera Anderson: Two arrested over murder 30 years ago

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman who was killed more than 30 years ago. Veronica Anderson, known as Vera, was found dead in her car in Penketh, near Warrington, on 25 August 1991. The 42-year-old from Widnes had had her throat cut. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY

