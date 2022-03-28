New York Yankees World Series, win total, pennant and division odds

The 2021 New York Yankees played .630 baseball (46-27) in the second half of the season and finished 92-70, but were ousted from the playoffs by the Boston Red Sox in an American League Wild Card Game.

The Yankees were third in the AL with a 3.76 ERA, but New York often fizzled for long stretches at the plate and was a below-average team defensively.

Gone are 1B Luke Voit, 3B Gio Urshella, and C Gary Sanchez. Newcomers include 3B Josh Donaldson and SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, while injured-in-2021 SP Luis Severino and OF Aaron Hicks are expected to be back.

The net result is an assessment that the Yanks will be in the mix of contenders in a tough AL East. Below, we look at the New York Yankees MLB futures odds, including their projected 2022 win total and World Series odds at Tipico Sportsbook.

New York Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds

Odds: +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200)

New York has the fourth-shortest odds to win it all. The Los Angeles Dodgers (+480) are the favorites, followed by the Houston Astros (+900) and Toronto Blue Jays (+900).

At +1200, the Yankees have an implied probability of winning the World Series of 7.69% or 12/1 fractional odds.

Backing the YANKEES (+1200) to win the World Series for a 12-to-1 payoff is worth a partial-unit wager. There is enough of a lean on New York improving enough defensively and some offensively that the Yankees can get into the October scrum. The New York bullpen projects as a strength, and that adds value to the chances in short series.

New York Yankees’ 2022 playoff odds

Will Yankees make the playoffs: Yes -400 | No +300

Peg the true odds here as being buried in the middle. So, a PASS is in order. A -400 Yes wager needs an over-80% probability to have some value leverage. That’s too pricey.

New York Yankees’ 2022 win total

Over/Under: 92.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

TAKE THE OVER 92.5 (+100). This is a competitive price for a club that was clicking after the break last summer. The emergence of starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery (3.83 ERA in 2021) and Nestor Cortes, Jr. (3.07 ERA as a starter) make for some expected depth in a division where that may loom large.

Odds to win AL East Division

Toronto Blue Jays +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

New York Yankees +230 (bet $100 to win $230)

Tampa Bay Rays +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

Boston Red Sox +480 (bet $100 to win $480)

Baltimore Orioles +20000 (bet $100 to win $20,000)

If you can work yourself to a place where you figure New York as a 33% proposition to win the East, there is value here. Figuring on some intra-division regression for the Rays (who went 51-25 vs. East foes last season) and enough fade to the Boston Red Sox, there is leverage to be gained on this YANKEES (+230) play.

Odds to win American League

Odds: +550 (bet $100 to win $550)

The Houston Astros (+425) and Chicago White Sox (+550) get added to the top AL East squads and color the pennant bet a little differently. I would want +600 on New York, so a PASS is suggested.

