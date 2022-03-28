Virginia native to perform on American Song Contest

We didn’t really need any more proof that the idea of racism dying out with older generations of white racists is bogus AF. We already had white teens telling Black teens, “We should’ve hung all of you n***** when we had the chance.” We already had the seemingly endless series of racist promposals that virtually always involved white kids presenting signs that included references to cotton picking and slavery. We already had white high school students gleefully reenacting the murder of George Floyd and posting a video of it to Snapchat, which is starting to look like the preferred digital gathering space for KKKids and their racist AF antics.

HOUMA, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO