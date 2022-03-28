Virginia native to perform on American Song Contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week in history, Henry “Box” Brown, an enslaved man in Virginia, sealed himself inside a wooden crate with the help of friends, and was literally sent in the mail, bound for freedom in Philadelphia. He was trapped inside the box for more than...
Alisabeth Von Presley appeared on American Idol in Season 12 and continued to pursue her music dreams after her elimination from the show. Alisabeth’s persistence paid off. It has been a decade since she competed on Idol and now the singer is ready to represent on American Song Contest.
Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
A new report from WalletHub claims to have determined the “happiest” cities in the country, based on factors including job security, depression rates and the frequency of divorce, among dozens of other criteria.
Things are getting spooky in the Keystone State. Pennsylvania is among the top 10 states with the most supernatural activity. Great Lake Stakes is a site dedicated to, well, stakes, meaning they know what they’re talking about when it comes to betting. So why not figure out what the odds are of someone spotting the paranormal?
We didn’t really need any more proof that the idea of racism dying out with older generations of white racists is bogus AF. We already had white teens telling Black teens, “We should’ve hung all of you n***** when we had the chance.” We already had the seemingly endless series of racist promposals that virtually always involved white kids presenting signs that included references to cotton picking and slavery. We already had white high school students gleefully reenacting the murder of George Floyd and posting a video of it to Snapchat, which is starting to look like the preferred digital gathering space for KKKids and their racist AF antics.
A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They are a staple of early spring and easy to spot: those puffy white Bradford pear trees. But once you get to know them, they are easy to hate. Some central Virginia garden centers, like the Great Big Greenhouse and Cross Creek Nursery, don’t even carry them any more. But they carry on in our landscape.
The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
The U.S. South, considered to be any area south of the Mason-Dixon Line, is known for its hospitality, regional cuisines, and sprawling landscapes. Some towns boast historic attractions and outdoor activities while others have a picturesque view and massive landscapes. According to the Texas Relocation Report’s most recent data, Texas, one of the states featured on this […]
Hueston was announced as the first American Song Contest artist to advance into the semifinals on Monday night’s episode. Following performances by the 11 artists, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announced Hueston as the jury vote of the night. This singer from Rhode Island took to stage singing...
AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives out of the Ohio River on Tuesday. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men, identified only as Terry and Michael, had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
A major multiday severe weather outbreak that spawned tornadoes in Texas and points east will continue in the Southeast into Wednesday night, AccuWeather forecasters say. The day will bring another round of severe weather, once again including the potential for a few tornadoes, from northern Florida to eastern Virginia and perhaps southeastern Maryland. A second batch of severe thunderstorms is also anticipated hundreds of miles farther to the northwest.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia honored those who served during the Vietnam War on Tuesday. The special ceremony was held at 11:00 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. This followed Governor Glenn Youngkin proclaiming March 29 as Virginia Vietnam Veterans Day. All Vietnam veterans were encouraged to attend;...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In just a little over a week, the Riverfront Canal Cruises returns, kicking off its 22nd season!. Starting April 1, you can embark on a tour and hear about the development of the Kanawha Canal, all while admiring some of Richmond’s most famous landmarks. “We...
