Panola College School of Energy students will begin learning on new portable electrical trainers the program purchased from a $20,000 donation received from The Crain Foundation and R. Lacy Services. Students will use the new portable electrical trainers for basic and advanced electrical courses in programs such as electrical and instrumentation, residential commercial electrician, natural gas compression, petroleum technology, maintenance technician, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

CARTHAGE, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO