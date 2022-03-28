ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

BLM public hearing scheduled

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – The Bureau of Land Management will conduct a virtual public hearing regarding the use of motorized vehicles and aircraft in the management of wild horses and burros. The hearing is scheduled for April 26, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. MT and will be held using Zoom video...

