ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

'Our Differences Bring About Great Innovation.' Sarah Al Amiri, Who Helped the UAE Get to Mars, Accepts a TIME100 Impact Award

By Nik Popli
TIME
TIME
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QF3KO_0esFE7Ke00

Sarah Al Amiri knows the importance of cultivating diversity in science. Indeed, she assembled a team that included 80% women to help the United Arab Emirates, a nation of fewer than 10 million people, join the ultra-exclusive Mars exploration club.

Al Amiri, 35, paid tribute to the power of representation Monday night as she accepted her TIME 100 Impact Award at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. “When we realize that prosperity is the result of leveling the playing field globally, by ensuring that diversity becomes a norm, and acknowledging that our differences bring about great innovation—and more importantly, by removing the colored lens that we sometimes see the world through,” she said, “only then can we harness the creativity within us all driving true impact.”

Al Amiri, now the head of the UAE Space Space Agency, made history last year as the youngest lead scientist to help send a spacecraft to Mars. The UAE Space Agency is just the fifth space program to ever to reach the Red Planet’s orbit. The spacecraft—dubbed “Al-Amal” or “Hope”—has been studying Mars’ atmosphere and sending back troves of data and discoveries to further the world’s space exploration efforts.

During her speech Monday, Al Amiri reflected on the importance of seeing other women in leadership positions, and the potential of youth as “designers of the future” of her region. In addition to serving as Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, she is also the UAE’s Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Al Amiri has used her platform to become a strong advocate for gender representation and equality in the Gulf country’s rapidly developing science and tech sector.

Al Amiri also reflected on catching up with her role model—the trailblazing Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi , who became the first woman in the history of the UAE to assume a cabinet position.

“She was what I aspired to be, and a trailblazer in her field,” Amiri told the audience. “I say this because true impact is driven by the collective. It is a series of individuals and societies that drive change that have us all here standing today, celebrating the one that represents the all.”

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Today, and Scientists Are Thrilled

A hunk of space junk came to an explosive end on Friday when it collided with the moon, and astronomers are excited to view the fallout. An old rocket booster once thought to be the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but now believed to be from the Chinese Chang'e 5-T1 mission (although China denies this), slammed into the moon's far side at over 5,000 miles per hour around 4:25 a.m. PT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Universe Today

Mars Orbiter Captures Images of China’s Rover From Space

China’s Tianwen-1 lander and Zhurong rover touched down on the Martian plain Utopia Planitia on May 14, 2021 after spending about three months orbiting the Red Planet. While the Chinese Space Agency has shared images of the rover and lander (including a cute family portrait taken by a wireless remote camera), NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been following the rover’s travels from above.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Space Science#The Museum Of The Future
Space.com

Why NASA's new 'mega moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "mega moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It just rolled out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis 1 mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
TechCrunch

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter will keep flying on Mars through at least September

Ingenuity arrived on the red planet with NASA’s Perseverance rover on February 18, 2021. Its original mission was simply to demonstrate the ability to fly a helicopter in Mars’ thin atmosphere. After three successful flights proving the technology — and marking the first powered flight on another planet — NASA shifted Ingenuity into an operational mode with a further two flights. Since then, the helicopter has performed 16 flights, further testing its capabilities while helping Perseverance navigate Jezero Crater, but now it’s onto a new mission: to explore the Jezero river delta.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Picks Up an Unwanted Hitchhiker

It looks like the Perseverance rover has an unwanted passenger, a rock stuck inside one of its wheels. The image of the stone was recently selected as the “Image of the Week” for the Perseverance mission. The Image of the Week is selected by public input. Perseverance captured this image on February 25th, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

UCF lab cooks up lunar dirt on Earth so humans can roam the moon

There’s an Oviedo warehouse just north of the University of Central Florida that looks normal enough on the outside, but inside its staff and students are creating something otherworldly. Alien dirt — or regolith simulant — is the main product of UCF’s Exolith Lab and is gaining huge demand as the next era of space exploration and projects like NASA’s moonshot Artemis missions prepare to blast ...
ASTRONOMY
InsideHook

A Specialized “Space Lettuce” Could Help Astronauts Retain Their Bone Mass on Mars

In The Martian, Mark Watney (Matt Damon) gets stranded on Mars for over 500 days and survives by growing potatoes in Martian soil with his own waste as fertilizer. The movie, fun as it was, got a lot of things wrong. (Science writer Jeffrey Kluger pointed out some of the film’s creative liberties at the time.) One factor it didn’t misjudge, though? The significance of plants in space research.
INDUSTRY
TIME

TIME

55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy