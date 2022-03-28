ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Alert: Biden says 'I make no apologies' for calling for Putin's removal, says he was expressing 'moral outrage,' not new policy

Huron Daily Tribune
 18 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden says 'I...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says keeping Russia in check is West's long-term policy

March 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that keeping Russia in check was a long-term policy of the West, and that its economic sanctions against Russia were short-sighted. Putin said Western countries wanted to hit every Russian family with the sanctions, and accused them of engaging in...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Kremlin expresses ‘alarm’ over Biden remark that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has voiced concern about U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it will carefully follow his rhetoric. Capping a four-day trip to Europe Saturday, Biden said of Putin near the tail end of a sweeping address in Warsaw: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” words the White House immediately sought to downplay, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating that regime change in Russia is not the object of U.S. policy, nor is regime change a U.S. strategy anywhere else in the world.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy