Cavalier baseball opens season with win over Liberty

CHARMCO (WVDN) – Greenbrier West opened the season Tuesday night with a convincing 14-4 win over Liberty, handing the Raiders their first loss of the season. March weather isn’t usually conducive to games at Fleshman Field, but a huge turnout was able to enjoy baseball on Opening Night in the home ballpark. It was the first home contest in March since the Cavaliers defeated Montcalm 5-4 on March 30, 2016. It was also manager Matt McClung’s first win in Charmco since a 16-1 over Meadow Bridge May 9, 2014.

McClung managed the ball club from 2007-2014, guiding the Cavaliers to 77 wins and sectional championships following the 2013 and ‘14 seasons. McClung’s last game was a 3-1 loss to Man in the 2014 Region III Championship game. McClung stepped away from his managerial duties following the 2014 season to focus on coaching his sons who were still in elementary school. With both sons now firmly entrenched in the West program, McClung has returned to guide Greenbrier West once again.

Dale Boone allowed a leadoff walk before setting the Raiders down with a weak flyball to the shortstop and two strikeouts.

The Cavaliers went to work immediately with a Josh Jones ground ball and a sharply hit ball by Braydon McClung that the Raiders could not handle cleanly. Jones scored on the Liberty error for a quick 1-0 lead. Braydon followed suit stealing second with Ethan Holliday at-bat. Holliday tried to fight back from an 0-2 deficit but struck out swinging after getting the count back to 2-2. Clean-up hitter Chase McClung drew a four-pitch walk, but more importantly, Braydon advanced and scored on two passed balls from the Raiders. Chase quickly went to third on two stolen bases as Boone worked deep into the count before flying out to centerfield. Chase would make it 3-0 West when a snap throw by the catcher sailed past third, allowing him to score. Colton Hamrick ended the West half-inning with a strikeout.

Boone duplicated his first inning effort with a leadoff walk. The Raiders could do nothing with the baserunner, though, as Boone settled down to induce a soft grounder to second and two more strikeouts. Boone was clearly in control of the Raider batters.

Cole Vandall launched the bottom of the second inning with a single through the left side gap. Tucker Gibson hit a deep fly ball to centerfield that was snagged by T McGraw, but David Lester followed up with an RBI double to right-center for the 4-0 lead. Back to the top of the Cavalier order, Jones drew a walk and Braydon again made solid contact, lining an RBI single to left field that scored Lester and pushed Jones to third. Braydon advanced to second on the throw, placing two Cavaliers in scoring position. Holliday punched Jones’ ticket home with another RBI single that increased the West lead to 6-0. West would strand the remaining runners in the inning after Boone popped into an infield fly and another Hamrick strikeout.

Boone closed out his abbreviated Cavalier pitching debut with two strikeouts sandwiched around a walk, a fly-ball error, and a groundout. Boone held the Raiders scoreless through three innings, striking out six and walking three.

The only Cavalier run that would materialize in the third inning was a Vandall score on a passed ball. Vandall had reached base on a double to right-center, but baserunning gaffes cost Greenbrier West an opportunity to add even more runs to the lead.

Vandall took his turn on the mound in the fourth inning with mixed results. After a rough start that saw him walk the leadoff batter, a hit batsman, and an error that advanced a runner to third, Vandall gave up a bloop single to centerfield that plated the first Raider run of the evening. Vandall recovered to strikeout the next two Liberty batters, then gave up another single and a walk that scored two more runs for Liberty. Gibson ended the inning for Greenbrier West with an unassisted out at first on a McGraw grounder, but not before J. Toler scored another Raider run. The Cavalier lead had dwindled to 7-4.

West’s momentary, tenuous lead would grow a little more formidable in the bottom of the fourth. Chase McClung notched an RBI double that scored Holliday followed by McClung heading home on a passed ball. Vandall scored after reaching on a walk and sneaking home on a first base error by the Raiders. The inning ended on a Braydon McClung RBI single that scored Gibson, but Jones, who had reached on a walk, was picked off after rounding second too aggressively.

Vandall was much more efficient in the top of the fifth, starting with C. Williams grounding out to Braydon. Vandall then forced B. Tanner to fly out to centerfield before striking out J. Pettry for a one, two, three inning.

Needing three runs to end the evening early, Holliday and Chase McClung started West off with two walks. After both runners advanced into scoring position, Boone stroked a 2-RBI single to left field that built the West lead to 13-4. Raiders’ pitcher Pettrey buckled down and struck out the next two Cavalier batters, but Gibson tagged a liner to right-center that scored Boone and ended the game.

Braydon McClung had a stellar opening night going 3-4 with 2 RBI. Ethan Holliday went 2-3 with an RBI, Cole Vandall 2-3 with 3 runs scored, and David Lester went 2-2.

Liberty (R) 0 0 0 4 0 – 4

Greenbrier West 3 3 1 4 3 – 14

Pitching & catching – GW: D. Boone, C. Vandall – E. Holliday; L(R) A. Pettrey, L. Toler – L. Hall, C. Williams – A. Pettry. WP – Boone, LP – Pettry

Hitting – GW: B. McClung 3-4 (2 RBI), E. Holliday 2-3 (RBI), C. Vandall 2-3, D. Lester 2-2 (RBI), J. Jones 1-1, C. McClung 1-1, D. Boone 1-4 (2 RBI), T. Gibson 1-4 (RBI); L(R) – L. Hall 1-3 (RBI), C. Gray 0-2 (RBI), J. Toler 1-2 (RBI).

