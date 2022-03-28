ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls for service: Man on shrooms equipped with handgun

Calls for service to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the week of March 21 — March 27.

Monday (3/21):

SCSO: During a traffic stop a 25-year-old Park City man was discovered to have multiple active warrants and a suspended driver license. The subject was arrested, booked on the warrants, and was issued a traffic citation for the moving violations.

SCSO: On March 16th, 2022, a Toyota Rav4 was broken into at the Canyons Village. A DeWalt power drill and saw were taken from the vehicle, along with a brown wallet that contained a Utah State driver license, Zions Bank card and an Insta Card. The complainant did not make a report until March 21 as he needed a case number in order to file a report with his bank. There is no suspect information at this time.

SCSO: Deputies responded to an unconscious subject inside a vehicle that was located in the center median on I-80 in Parley’s Canyon. While on scene, it was determined that the driver and sole occupant was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and refused FST’s. The 25-year-old Park City man was transported SCSO for further investigation and booked in for suspicion of DUI.

Tuesday (3/22):

SCSO: Summit Park resident receives suspicious Russian letter.

SCSO: An anonymous caller reported there were juveniles drinking alcohol in a vehicle up the Jeremy side of East Canyon. Contact was made with the individuals. They were determined to be six young adults and one seventeen-year-old juvenile. The individuals were not drinking alcohol but were consuming copious amounts of raw marijuana. All adults were issued citations and the juvenile was released to parents with a juvenile referral. The marijuana and paraphernalia were seized and booked into evidence.

Wednesday (3/23):

SCSO: Officers arrest car thief after police chase through Jeremy Ranch.

SCSO:  A woman called and stated she believed her rear window was shot. Deputies arrived and observed it was from a BB gun. There is no suspect information at this time. Businesses were checked in the area for video footage. There were no video surveillance systems found. Utah Highway Patrol was advised it had occurred on their road.

SCSO: Deputies observed a vehicle traveling east on I-80 without rear lights, making it difficult to see on the roadway. A traffic stop was initiated and upon contact with the driver, the odor of raw marijuana was detected protruding from the cabin vehicle. A vehicle search was conducted and yielded user amounts of raw marijuana and other cannabis products along with paraphernalia. A citation was issued to the 24-year-old Medford, Oregon woman. Narcotics and paraphernalia were booked as evidence at Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday (3/24):

SCSO: Deputies received a theft call from the AT&T store at Kimball Junction. The store reported the suspect is a former employee. AT&T employees are still gathering additional information on what was stolen. Follow-up will be completed by the reporting deputy.

Friday (3/25):

No incidents were reported.

Saturday (3/26):

SCSO: Deputies were dispatched to a welfare check at Bells Sinclair. Contact was made with a 25-year-old Syracuse, Utah man, who was sitting in his vehicle. The male stated that he had taken mushrooms and was scared everyone was after him, so he grabbed his handgun and left his home in his vehicle. A handgun was found in the center console of the vehicle. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

SCSO: A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle for multiple violations. The driver, a 39-year-old Millcreek man, was found to have multiple warrants, including a $25,000 active warrant for theft. The male was also found to be in possession of heroin. He was arrested without incident.

Sunday (3/27):

SLCPD: Sugar House teen shot at with real gun after Orbeez TikTok challenge.


