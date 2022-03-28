ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New NFL committee to review diversity hiring policies

By Heidi Schmidt
NEW YORK — The NFL and its clubs make a renewed effort to increase diversity hiring, according to an announcement from the league.

It announced Monday that former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith will lead a new committee to review league and club policies following “ongoing concerns” over a lack of diversity in hiring. The committee will also include business leaders and academics, according to the league.

“The NFL member clubs support the important goal of increasing diversity among ownership. Accordingly, when evaluating a prospective ownership group of a member club pursuant to League policies, the membership will regard it as a positive and meaningful factor if the group includes diverse individuals who would have a significant equity stake in and involvement with the club, including serving as the controlling owner of the club.”

NFL Statement

The news comes less than two months after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams acknowledging the NFL’s diversity programs and policies haven’t done enough to ensure equality.

There are currently five minority head coaches in the league.

Chiefs Andy Reid breaks silence on Tyreek Hill trade

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieneimy is not one of them, but he has interviewed for head coaching positions with more than a dozens other teams since 2018. So far he’s been passed up each time.

When questioned about it in the past, Bieniemy has been modest, saying he wants to be a head coach but is grateful to be considered.

Still other Chiefs players and coaches have constantly spoken up that Bieniemy, who helps lead one of the league’s most high-powered offenses, hasn’t gotten a shot to lead his own team.

“It disappoints me that someone hasn’t hired him, obviously, because he’s so good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in January.

Watch party planned, streets to close ahead of KU’s Final Four game Saturday

Bieniemy was also referenced in a lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores . Flores sued the NFL and three teams last month over alleged racist hiring practices for aspiring coaches and other alleged complaints.

“Eric Bieniemy has been a highly successful NFL coach for almost 12 years and has yet to be offered a Head Coach position despite more than 70 vacancies during that time,” the lawsuit states.

There are also reports that two additional plaintiffs will join the lawsuit when Flores files an amended complaint on April 8.

The issue is far from over, and the NFL said to expect additional diversity, equity and inclusion-related changes prior to the start of the January 2023 hiring cycle.

