ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Immunocompromised may still get jabs over next 12 months, MPs told

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iiC7_0esFDFLQ00

Care home residents, those aged 75 and over and people with weakened immune systems may still receive Covid booster jabs over the next six to 12 months, MPs have heard.

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee gathered to question senior members of the NHS, heads of the UK’s vaccine deployment and vaccine task force and members of the Government on the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine plan.

During the hearing on Monday, Conservative MP and committee member Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown asked if there would be an annual vaccine programme continued to be rolled out over the next year or so.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the UK is currently in a “settling down period” over the next 18 months to two years as the pandemic is not yet over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcMQt_0esFDFLQ00
Dr Jenny Harries said the arrival of any new variants is difficult to predict (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Archive)

She added that the arrival of any new variants is difficult to predict and it is hard to pinpoint the future of what vaccines to procure to protect people against the virus as the science is “uncertain”.

“There are different fields of thought around whether we should be looking for individualised variant responses, so an Omicron vaccine, a multivariant vaccine, or actually, which is perhaps a more dominant thought, are we building up broad immunity?” she told the committee.

Dr Harries added: “I think in terms of where we are now, we have reasonable evidence that there is a strength of immunity building up and, in fact, either vaccine-induced or naturally-induced antibodies can be found in around 99% of the English population at the moment, and we’re seeing that come through, so the vaccines are our armour.

“In terms of waning [immunity], I think there are lots of debates frequently in the media around three months or six months.

“The JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] will look at all the data coming through … we’ve seen for example, with the spring booster, that broadly we’re saying that for six months afterwards, most people will maintain a response for the current variant.

“Now, all of these things, of course, need evaluating every time a significant new variant comes forward, so we retain the skill and capacity to do that.”

Sir Geoffrey asked: “So the answer to the final question was, for the foreseeable future anyway, we’re going to be in for six months or 12 months updated vaccine?”

Dr Harries responded: “For relevant groups, as per the evidence that we have.

“So the spring booster campaign is for those who are 75, care home residents and those who are immunocompromised, and I’m confident that, as we go forward, we’ll end up being able to hone those programmes, in the same way we are with treatments, to those people who most need them and are most able to benefit from them.”

Since rolling out spring boosters last week, more than 470,000 people have come forward for a jab, NHS England has said.

The health body added that more than 600,000 people will be invited for a Covid-19 booster jab next week as case numbers in England continue to soar.

The JCVI has recommended that eligible people get their vaccine six months after their initial booster for maximum effectiveness.

It is thought that around 5.5 million people in England aged over 75 or immunosuppressed are eligible for a spring booster vaccine.

According to Government figures, 486,923 people tested positive in the seven days up to March 28.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fewer than half of immunocompromised in England have had booster jabs – new data

Fewer than half of immunocompromised people in England have had a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose, new data shows. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced in November that immunocompromised people – the group the NHS call severely immunosuppressed – who have weakened immune systems should have a booster dose three months after their third primary dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

No 10 braced for first fines to be issued in partygate scandal

Downing Street is braced for the first wave of police fines over lockdown-busting parties at No 10 and Whitehall. The Metropolitan Police is expected to issue “imminently” the first fixed-penalty notices for breaking coronavirus laws as a result of its investigation into the partygate scandal. The force is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Get ready for Covid vaccines every SIX months: Health chief hints millions of Brits in 'relevant groups' may need boosters twice-a-year for the foreseeable future

Millions of Britons could need Covid boosters every six months for the foreseeable future, a health boss hinted today. Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), suggested the most vulnerable 'relevant groups' in society will still need regular top-up jabs. Britain is still in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Security#Immunocompromised#Mps#Covid#Nhs#Omicron
The Independent

What is Stealth Omicron? Symptoms of the Covid variant responsible for 57% of cases in England

Concerns have been raised about a more infectious sub-strain of the Omicron Covid variant, as cases across the UK rise again. The UK was hit by a wave of infections caused by Omicron (also known as BA.1) in December and over the New Year after it spread from southern Africa. Despite infections subsequently falling, prompting Boris Johnson’s government to drop all social restrictions in England by late February, Omicron remains the dominant strain of the virus globally. It accounts for 98.8 per cent of all Covid cases submitted to the GISAID global database for tracking the virus since 25...
WORLD
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Weather Channel

New COVID-19 Variant Worse than Omicron might Emerge in Next Two Years, Says UK Epidemiologist

There is a "high chance" that a new COVID-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty has warned. He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus — which now poses a similar death threat as flu — will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
BBC

Persistent cough may be tuberculosis not Covid, doctor warns

The UK's top public health doctor says anyone with a persistent cough and fever should not dismiss it as Covid - and should consider other infectious illnesses like tuberculosis (TB). Dr Jenny Harries' warning comes as provisional data shows there were 4,430 cases recorded in England in 2021, despite sharp...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Health Secretary urges older people to ‘top up’ their Covid vaccines

The NHS in England is inviting people to arrange the spring jab through the national booking service when it is their turn. People should “top up” their Covid-19 jabs when called by the NHS, the Health Secretary has said, as preparations continue for an autumn campaign that could include everyone aged 50 and over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid driven NHS staff sickness on the rise as fourth jab to start next month

Covid driven staff sickness is on the rise again across NHS services, as the health secretary Sajid Javid has suggested the public could get fourth vaccine dose in autumn. NHS data on the number of staff sickness showed 123,055 staff were off sick with Covid-19 related illness last week, up from 103,753 in the week before.The number of patients remaining in hospitals who should be discharged has also remained high, as NHS leaders told The Independent they are struggling to discharge patients into care homes.On Wednesday evening health secretary Sajid Javid told ITV’s Peston the government is on target to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Thousands of children’s lives transformed thanks to work of Scottish charity

An Edinburgh-based charity has transformed the lives of almost 50,000 children in some of the world’s poorest countries after helping them access vital operations. Theatres set up by KidsOR in some of the poorest countries have seen thousands of children go through their doors in the past 12 months, receiving surgery which often proves to be live-saving.
CHARITIES
newschain

Diesel price could hit as high as £3 per litre, MPs told

Diesel prices could nearly double from record levels if production in Russia is shut down and oil prices rise, MPs have been told. Experts said that the price of diesel could possibly hit as high as £3 per litre, up from current record highs of £1.73. Although she...
TRAFFIC
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy