Downtown LA’s $1.6 billion Angels Landing project advances

The Associated Press
 19 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A $1.6 billion mixed-use high-rise project planned for downtown Los Angeles has received key city approvals, developers said Monday.

The Angels Landing project received so-called entitlements to build, according to Don Peebles of The Peebles Corp. and Victor MacFarlane of MacFarlane Partners.

The project will be located in downtown’s Bunker Hill area and have two towers and a plaza next to the historic Angels Flight funicular railway.

The project will encompass 1.2 million square feet (111,484 square meters) and include two hotels, condominiums, apartments, restaurants and retail.

Progress on the Angels Landing project was reported as a Frank Gehry-designed mixed-use development in downtown, The Grand LA, is nearing completion across Grand Avenue from the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

