ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainians claim to have retaken ground from Russia ahead of latest talks

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MWjB_0esFCCsI00
World News

Ukrainian forces claim to have retaken a Kyiv suburb and an eastern town from the Russians in what is becoming a back-and-forth stalemate on the ground, as negotiators assemble for another round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting.

Ahead of the talks in Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, and is open to compromise on the fate of the Donbas, the contested region in the country’s east.

The mayor of Irpin, a north-western Kyiv suburb that has been the site some of the heaviest fighting near the capital, said the city has been “liberated” from Russian troops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUfaA_0esFCCsI00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Irpin gained wide attention after photos circulated of a mother and her two children who were killed by shelling as they tried to flee, their bodies lying on the pavement with luggage and a pet carrier nearby.

A senior US defence official said Washington believes the Ukrainians have retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, in the east.

The official said Russian forces largely remained in defensive positions near the capital Kyiv, and were making little forward progress elsewhere in the country.

The official said Moscow appeared to be de-emphasising ground operations near Kyiv and concentrating more on the Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking region where Moscow-backed rebels have been waging a separatist war for the past eight years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TWco_0esFCCsI00
Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets (Efrem Lukatsky/AP) (AP)

Late last week, with it forces bogged down in parts of the country, Russia said its main goal was gaining control of the Donbas.

While that suggested a possible face-saving exit strategy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, it also raised Ukrainian fears that the Kremlin intends to split the country in two and force it to surrender a stretch of its territory.

Ukrainian troops have recently pushed the Russians back in other sectors.

In the city of Makariv, near a strategic highway west of the capital, Associated Press reporters saw the carcass of a Russian rocket launcher, a burned Russian truck, the body of a Russian soldier and a destroyed Ukrainian tank after fighting a few days ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27K813_0esFCCsI00
A destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv (Rodrigo Abd/AP) (AP)

In the nearby village of Yasnohorodka, the AP witnessed positions abandoned by Ukrainian soldiers who had moved farther west, but no sign of Russian troops.

On Friday, the US defence official said the Russians were no longer in full control of Kherson, the first major city to fall to Moscow’s forces. The Kremlin denied it had lost full control of the southern city.

Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining Nato, which Moscow sees as a threat. Mr Zelensky has stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal.

Over the weekend, he said he was ready to agree to neutrality. He also said “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt”, while suggesting that compromise might be possible over “the complex issue of Donbas”.

The Ukrainian leader has suggested as much before but rarely commented so extensively. That could create momentum for the talks, for which the Russian delegates arrived in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish media reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFDAB_0esFCCsI00
Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP) (AP)

In other developments:

— UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he has launched an effort to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire that would allow aid to be brought in and people to move around safely.

— The G7 major economies rejected a Kremlin demand that some countries pay in roubles for Russia’s natural gas. That demand appeared designed to support the Russian currency, which is under pressure from western sanctions.

— The US said it is deploying six navy aircraft that specialise in electronic warfare to bolster Nato’s eastern flank. It said the aircraft are not intended for use in Ukraine and will be stationed in Germany.

Talks by video and in person had earlier failed to make progress on ending the more than month-old war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes. That includes almost four million who have fled the country.

In the besieged southern port of Mariupol, the mayor said half the pre-war population of more than 400,000 have fled, often under fire, during weeks of shooting and shelling.

Mr Putin’s ground forces have become bogged down because of stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, combined with what western officials say are tactical missteps, poor morale, shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, and other problems among the Russians.

Moscow has resorted to pounding Ukrainian cities with artillery and air strikes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
AOL Corp

Moscow says hundreds of Russian troops killed, thousands more injured in Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 497 Russian troops had been killed and 1,597 injured to date since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. A military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a sharply different estimate hours later, saying that over 7,000 Russian...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

War in Ukraine: Putin orders nuclear forces to high alert, Belarus could be ready to fight alongside Russian troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert, but the explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the start of the invasion appeared to subside around Ukraine’s capital overnight as the Kremlin’s military advances were slowed by an outgunned but determined resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian troops are retreating and deserting and have been repelled from strategic Kyiv suburb which could stop Putin's forces from surrounding the capital, Ukraine claims

Russian troops are retreating after being repelled from a strategic Kyiv suburb, Ukraine has claimed, in a move which could stop Vladimir Putin's forces from surrounding the capital. Ukraine’s armed forces said Moscow has lost its 'offensive potential' and reinforcements were being called in from the 'depths' of Russia to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukrainians#Ukraine#Russians
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
Sand Hills Express

Ukraine says Russian ship destroyed as cost of Putin’s war spirals

Zhytomyr, Ukraine — Ukrainians have suffered immensely in Vladimir Putin’s war on their country, but it appears the conflict is not going well for Russia’s forces. By some estimates, Russia has already lost as many troops in 28 days as it did during ten years of war in Afghanistan during the 1980s.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy