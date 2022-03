A toddler is on the mend after his family says he was attacked by a lemur during a trip to a Georgia petting zoo over the weekend, state authorities said. The child and his father were in the lemur enclosure at Half Moon Petting Zoo in Bogart on March 19 when one of the animals jumped on the boy’s head, Lt. Wayne Hubbard with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division told McClatchy News.

