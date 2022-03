BOONE — With temperatures in the mid-30s and wind speeds well into the double-digits, the High Country proved once again that “spring sports” are based solely on the calendar. However, times like these can show the quality of a team and the Watauga girl’s soccer team stepped up to the challenge against the Forbush Falcons on Monday and secured a 5-0 home win.

BOONE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO