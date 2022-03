The above from Janet Huckabee today. This from her daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders yesterday, when she indicated she’d paid $4.40 a gallon somewhere. (Maybe not Arkansas. Maybe she was already en route to Florida in a premium-guzzling giant SUV for yet another appearance with her idol, Donald Trump.) Of course, price probably doesn’t matter to Sanders, given the millions she’s raised on the back of her servitude to Trump for her race for governor. Her campaign most likely is footing the bill. It’s not like a Huckabee to pay for anything personally if it can be avoided.

POLITICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO