ACE Campus Food Pantry provides food to Boilermakers

Boilermakers looking to supplement their regular meal plan or groceries have an on-campus option available in the ACE food pantry.

ACE aims to fight food insecurity on campus by offering food and other supplies to the Purdue community.

The pantry operates out of the Baptist Student Foundation at 200 N. Russell St. on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m. Student volunteers wait in the food storage room and outside the foundation’s back door while a whiteboard displays the day’s options.

After visitors check in with their name and PUID, they select the items they want from the whiteboard. ACE uses a point system where items are sorted into categories with different point values. Smaller items like brown rice or cereal are worth 1 point, while more substantial items like pasta can be worth 2 to 3 points.

All students, faculty and staff with a valid PUID are allowed to take food from the pantry, but are limited to 15 points of food per day.

Quin Eggert, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, is a shift lead at the foundation on Tuesdays. She got involved with ACE through the office of Civic Engagement and Leadership Development and said her major and previous volunteer experience factored into her decision to work at the pantry.

“Being in pre-med, volunteer hours are something that a lot of people look for when they’re applying,” she said. “But honestly, I volunteered a lot back home, so this was something I wanted to do in general.”

Eggert said she enjoys her work at the pantry and spending time with her fellow volunteers.

“Coming here every week doesn’t really feel like a job or a chore,” she said. “It’s very nice.”

ACE gets food from grocery stores, baked goods from Panera and individual donations from members of the Purdue community or student organizations. Those that donate items are asked to fill out a brief form noting their name, organization and items donated.

“It’s not very complicated and you can come in any time during open hours,” Eggert said.

While “food” is part of the pantry’s name, they also offer other items.

“Not only do we have food, but we supply necessities like laundry detergent, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby food,” Eggert said. “There’s a wide variety of things that are supplied and I think that’s very helpful since during COVID times things have gotten pretty expensive.”

The pantry’s services are available to anyone with a PUID, but Eggert said most visitors are students.

“It’s mostly undergraduate and graduate students for sure,” she said. “I think I’ve met two or three faculty members, but for the most part, it’s students.”

In addition to their main location in the Baptist Student Foundation, ACE has partnered with other locations on campus to offer pop-up food tables. These tables have different hours than the main location to make food more accessible. Places that have a pop-up table include the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, the Graduate Student Center and cultural centers like the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center.

Dominic Liongson, a junior in the College of Agriculture and an undergraduate student ambassador at the AAARCC, said that since the AAARCC started offering the pop-up table during the 2021-2022 academic year, people consistently stop by for the bread.

“We have regulars who come by every week,” he said. “The perishable items like loaves of bread are usually gone by Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Kathleen Wagner, the administrative assistant at the AAARCC, said that — like the main food pantry location — bread table visitors are tracked by name and PUID.

“We get around 45 people per week,” she said.