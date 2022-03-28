Wizards Mock Draft: Two Guards Fall to Washington

Coming off a playoff appearance, the Washington Wizards didn’t meet expectations during the 2021-22 season. The franchise is heading toward another lottery appearance, though the 2022 NBA Draft will give them one avenue to improve heading into next season.

Washington’s draft outlook includes its own first-round pick, though the team doesn’t have its own second-rounder. The Wizards sent it to the Cavaliers back in 2018 ( Sam Dekker , three-team trade; Cleveland later sent it to Minnesota as part of the Ricky Rubio deal).

Washington gained a likely 2022 second-round pick in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The selection is protected for picks 31-45.

Key Dates: 2022 NBA Draft

May 17 – NBA Lottery

June 13 – Deadline for Early Entry Withdraw

June 23 – Draft Day

First-Round — No. 12 overall

Johnny Davis – SG – Wisconsin

Age: 20 ~ Height: 6’5″

Upside Comparison: Andre Iguodala

We have Davis heading to the Wizards in our latest mock draft . Concerns about Davis’ shooting range and his ability to be an effective distributor at the next level plague the 6-foot-5 guard. Some see him as a potential elite Sixth Man of the Year candidate while others see a potential star. Not many saw him as a lottery pick heading into the 2021-22 season.

Second Round — No. 51 overall (via Dallas Mavericks)

Iverson Molinar – PG/SG – Mississippi State

Age: 22 ~ Height: 6’3″

Upside comparison: Elfrid Payton

Molinar would be an interesting selection at this spot. The 6-foot-3 combo guard excels majorly in two categories: distributing and getting to the foul line. Scouts wonder whether he can carve out a role playing off the ball, though Washington’s front office can immediately insert him into the Capital City Go-Go’s lineup with an eye on developing other parts of his game.

NBA Draft Buzz

The Pistons could end up trading Jerami Grant this offseason if the franchise selects one of the top big men in the draft. Details on Detroit + more draft buzz can be found here .

