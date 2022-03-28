ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards Mock Draft: Two Guards Fall to Washington

By Chris Crouse
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 18 hours ago

Coming off a playoff appearance, the Washington Wizards didn’t meet expectations during the 2021-22 season. The franchise is heading toward another lottery appearance, though the 2022 NBA Draft will give them one avenue to improve heading into next season.

Washington’s draft outlook includes its own first-round pick, though the team doesn’t have its own second-rounder. The Wizards sent it to the Cavaliers back in 2018 ( Sam Dekker , three-team trade; Cleveland later sent it to Minnesota as part of the Ricky Rubio deal).

Washington gained a likely 2022 second-round pick in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The selection is protected for picks 31-45.

Key Dates: 2022 NBA Draft

  • May 17 – NBA Lottery
  • June 13 – Deadline for Early Entry Withdraw
  • June 23 – Draft Day

First-Round — No. 12 overall

Johnny Davis – SG – Wisconsin

We have Davis heading to the Wizards in our latest mock draft . Concerns about Davis’ shooting range and his ability to be an effective distributor at the next level plague the 6-foot-5 guard. Some see him as a potential elite Sixth Man of the Year candidate while others see a potential star. Not many saw him as a lottery pick heading into the 2021-22 season.

Second Round — No. 51 overall (via Dallas Mavericks)

Iverson Molinar – PG/SG – Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kR02_0esFAA2Q00
Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar (photo via MS Athletics).

Molinar would be an interesting selection at this spot. The 6-foot-3 combo guard excels majorly in two categories: distributing and getting to the foul line. Scouts wonder whether he can carve out a role playing off the ball, though Washington’s front office can immediately insert him into the Capital City Go-Go’s lineup with an eye on developing other parts of his game.

NBA Draft Buzz

The Pistons could end up trading Jerami Grant this offseason if the franchise selects one of the top big men in the draft. Details on Detroit + more draft buzz can be found here .

B etting on the NBA?

Get Up to $2,000 in Risk-Free Bets at PointsBet with Promo:

Read More on the NBA

2021 Mock Draft: Thunder land Jaden Ivey, Wizards get rising shooting guard

Rumors: Joel Embiid Wanted Bradley Beal over James Harden at Trade Deadline?

LeBron James Hints at Return to Cleveland

The post Wizards Mock Draft: Two Guards Fall to Washington appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Ex-Dub Cook seeking another shot in NBA, had hit rock bottom

Quinn Cook was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, a three-year starter at Duke and the second-leading scorer on the Blue Devils team that won the national title in 2015. But Cook went undrafted in 2015 and couldn't latch on in the NBA until the fall of 2017...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Says His Ankle Injury Is Horrible: "I Lost All Explosiveness. A Lot Of My Game Was On The Perimeter After That.”

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to capitalize on a good performance in the first half, as they blew a 23-point lead and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in what was a very important game when it comes to the Western Conference standings, with the Pelicans now maintaining their advantage over the Lakers and holding onto the 9th seed for now.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller implicated in Memphis basketball scandal

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is under increasing scrutiny after the NCAA delivered a notice of allegations to the basketball program. Another former NBA player has been implicated as well. Multiple reports indicated Saturday that Memphis is facing at least four Level I violations, the most serious infractions the NCAA...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Sam Dekker
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Ricky Rubio
Bradenton Herald

Lakers: Frank Vogel Perfectly Sums Up LA’s Season After Loss to Pelicans

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers enjoyed three full off days leading up to their crucial matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday. For the first two quarters, the Lakers looked every bit like a well-rested team focused on turning it's season around. They enjoyed a 23-point lead at half-time and then, it all fell apart. The Pelicans roared back in the second half and captured a 116-108 victory. After another depressing loss, The Athletic's Bill Oram provided a Frank Vogel quote that couldn't be more apt:
NBA
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Cavaliers#Wizards Mock Draft#The Washington Wizards#Early Entry Withdraw#Sg#Ms Athletics
Bradenton Herald

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Officially Questionable for Pelicans Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers have one of their biggest games of the season on Sunday. Perhaps it's a sign of the times that a game against the Pelicans is a pivotal matchup, but as the cliché goes, it is what it is. Regardless, LA will definitely need LeBron James on the court to capture a much-needed and get the Lakers one step closer to assuring themselves of a spot in the play-in tournament.
NBA
The Independent

Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.Opening statements in Turner's trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Report: NBA Player Sued For Alleged Domestic Abuse

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Jamora. She’s accusing Hayes of being physically abusive. According to TMZ Sports, Hayes is being sued for assault and battery. Jamora claims Hayes “roughed her up” multiple times over the course of their relationship.
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
60
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy