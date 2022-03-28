Catalytic converter thefts continue as lawmakers in Connecticut and nation seek solutions

Catalytic converter thieves hit a rental car business in Windsor Locks and a store parking lot in Waterford this weekend, continuing a rash of larcenies that lawmakers in Connecticut and around the nation are trying to curb.

Waterford police were alerted Saturday afternoon about broad daylight burglars trying to cut a converter from a Honda Accord in the Lowe’s parking lot. A post on the department’s Facebook page included photos of the suspected thieves and a car with a stolen plate they were using. Police said the same group hit other parts of the state using the same car but a different plate.

Waterford Police Chief Marc Balestracci said the vehicle owner came back to his car, which was jacked up. He heard a saw going under the vehicle and confronted four suspects, who eventually took off without the converter, Balestracci said.

Windsor Locks police reported early Saturday that thieves cut a fence at the Hertz lot on Spring Street and stole converters from trucks, vans and buses. More information about that incident could not be obtained Monday.

Facing a continuing plague of such thefts, the state legislature’s public safety committee voted last week to crack down on the sale of stolen converters. The proposed law would prohibit junkyards and motor vehicle recyclers from receiving converters that are not attached to vehicles.

The pollutant scrubbers, part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, are valuable because they contain precious metals — platinum, rhodium and palladium. Republicans and Democrats say converter thefts are a growing problem around the state as thieves, motivated by quick profits, continue to steal them.

The bill, however, may not put much of a dent in the illicit trade. Balestracci and other police representatives say thieves are not relying on Connecticut scrap yards.

At a recent meeting of area police detectives, Windsor Locks Det. Sgt. Jeff Lampson said, investigators said stolen converters also are being sold online and out of state.

“We don’t expect any meaningful legislative change until it directly affects a lawmaker,” Lampson said.

The bill would require record-keeping by scrap metal processors and others for at least two years to track the sales and include any identification numbers on the converters, as well as the name, address and driver’s license number of the seller.

The measure also would limit a seller to one converter per day per licensee, and the transactions would have to be made by check, not cash. The junk dealers would need to file weekly reports with the state police on their transactions in a closely watched system.

State lawmakers around the nation have been scrambling to propose and pass laws to curb converter thefts.

California lawmakers were considering a bill ( bit.ly/3qI2kPs ) that would prohibit a dealer or retail seller from selling a motor vehicle equipped with a catalytic converter unless the converter has been permanently marked with the vehicle identification number. The bill also would prohibit recyclers from receiving any catalytic converter that is not permanently marked with the VIN of the vehicle from which it was removed.

Oklahoma’s house of representatives has proposed making the possession or transfer of stolen converters a felony.

Washington state lawmakers have proposed a bill that also adds responsibilities to scrap yards and creates a task force to recommend other changes in state law.

“The legislature finds,” according to a description of the bill, “that rates of catalytic converter theft have rapidly increased statewide and nationwide, due in part to existing challenges with accurately identifying stolen catalytic converters.

“The legislature further finds that victims of catalytic converter theft often incur costs that far exceed the monetary value of the catalytic converters themselves,” the description continues. “The legislature further finds that catalytic converter theft is a multifaceted issue that requires collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, scrap metal dealers, and other involved parties to identify comprehensive solutions.”

In Virginia, lawmakers also have proposed making converter theft a felony punishable by up to five years behind bars. The Daily Press newspaper, in a recent story, described lawmakers discussing the high expense (up to $4,000 on a Toyota Prius, a favored target of converter thieves), and due to supply chain issues, the long waits that car owners have to endure for the repairs.

In Connecticut, residents and police also have had dangerous confrontations with the “cat” thieves. No one was hurt in the Waterford incident, but Balestracci cautioned people not to confront thieves but to immediately call police.

In Windsor Locks recently, a detective narrowly escaped injury when a converter thief who was caught in the act drove directly at the officer’s marked police car, missing it by inches before escaping, police said. In Farmington, Officer James O’Donnell suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a fleeing, stolen vehicle on Sept. 20 after going to a scene on a call about a suspected stolen catalytic converter.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com