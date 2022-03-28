ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mira Calix, adventurous electronic musician and sound artist, dies aged 51

By Ben Beaumont-Thomas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a06H3_0esFA1B800
Photograph: David Sillitoe/The Guardian

Mira Calix, the electronic producer celebrated for her complex, highly imaginative music and sound art, has died aged 51.

Her label, Warp Records, announced the news, and did not give a cause of death, nor her age. A statement posted to social media said in part: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her … she pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”

Born Chantal Passamonte in South Africa in 1970, Calix moved to London in 1991 to pursue a career in music, first working as a publicist for Warp alongside promoting club nights and DJing, before releasing her music with the label.

As with her labelmates, her work realised the broad possibilities of electronic production in playful and adventurous music that had roots in club culture but spanned a remarkably broad stylistic range, touching on ambient, noise, neo-classical and more.

She released music in the traditional album format, beginning in 2000 with One on One and most recently with the sample-heavy Absent Origin, released in 2021 and hailed as one of her greatest works. But she also made music for installations such as My Secret Heart, staged at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 2008, and the monolithic sound sculpture Nothing Is Set In Stone, created for the Cultural Olympiad alongside the London 2012 Olympics, with Boris Johnson, then London mayor, stating: “Mira Calix has managed to wrest not blood, but music from a stone, putting the music into rock and creating a new cultural attraction.” Other public artworks appeared everywhere from a public bus in Nanjing, China, to the Tower of London.

She also collaborated with opera and theatre companies, including Opera North and the Royal Shakespeare Company, writing scores for productions of Julius Caesar and Coriolanus for the latter. Her 2003 work Nunu featured the sound of live insects on stage, while Inside There Falls, a 2015 collaboration with Sydney Dance Company, used hidden speakers worn by dancers in a mobile, four-dimensional piece.

She once said of her boldly experimental yet populist approach, in response to elderly listeners who loved one of her installations: “The whole piece was completely abstract, but it made them feel something. They didn’t say, ‘This is too weird’ … People like fantasy. We know this. But people also like fairytales. And they like abstractions. Art isn’t just for arseholes. People can handle it.”

BBC 6 Music DJ Mary Anne Hobbs was among those paying tribute to Calix, calling her “such an ingenious, pioneering artist … always questioning, always pushing.” The musician Gazelle Twin said: “So so gut-wrenching to hear this news of such an amazing, inspirational and unanimously loved creator.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Ibibio Sound Machine: Electricity review – vibrant Afro funk hits the heights

Fro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine have been around since 2013. The London group are best known for blending disco, post-punk, west African funk and electronic music into euphoric, high-energy soundscapes that feel borderless. Their latest album, Electricity, is produced by synthpop stalwarts Hot Chip and offers their most kaleidoscopic project to date. It’s got the same vibrancy, heart-thumping beats and empowered Ibibio and English vocals, but the songs reach new heights both lyrically and instrumentally.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Julius Caesar
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram. The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots. WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely-seen son Eja. The snapshot was captured while...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Art#Club Music#Electronic Dance Music#Warp Records#The Cultural Olympiad
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

The Guardian

216K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy