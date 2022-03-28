The connection between water and climate change

Scientists in Chile are battling extreme weather to keep mummies that have been buried for thousands of years under the ground. Skeletal remains have reportedly come to the surface after strong winds and increased rainfall lashed an area in Chile. Archaeologists told The Guardian they were marking down where the ancient Chinchorro mummies had become exposed and were burying them back underground. It comes just years after the remains faced another threat linked to the climate crisis. Scientists previously said Chinchorro mummies being kept in a museum in northern Chile were being eaten by bacteria and reduced to black goo...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO