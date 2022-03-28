ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The connection between water and climate change

By Kendal Higdon
foxbaltimore.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Americans anticipate another season of flooding, fires, and superstorms, a...

foxbaltimore.com

The Wild Hunt

New report on climate change

TWH – In February 2022, a Working Group of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued their report “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability. Summary for Policy Makers.”. The IPCC’s reports drive international climate change negotiations. That 37-page report summarizes a 3,676-page report. The authors...
ENVIRONMENT
#Americans
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Action needed now to address climate change

Jessie Kochaver: 'It's past time we put these climate-focused policies to use.'Record high temperatures that killed over a hundred people in Oregon. Entire towns lost to wildfires. An ice storm that stripped power for up to four days. Climate change continues to accelerate faster than scientists predict, and considering this alarming rate, we should be ratcheting down our global warming emissions as fast as possible. Instead, in 2021, U.S. climate-damaging emissions spiked. Fueled primarily by an uptick in coal-fired power plants and more widespread driving, U.S. emissions rose by more than 6% last year. Though global warming pollution dropped...
OREGON STATE
Fox News

The Left's 'green' policies may actually lead to more pollution, Colorado Senate candidate says

The Left's restrictions on oil and gas production in the U.S., coupled with the promotion of "green" technologies like wind and solar, may actually lead to more pollution and worse carbon emissions globally in the long run, a U.S. Senate candidate who spent ten years working with the first certified carbon-neutral company in America told Fox News Digital in an interview this week.
COLORADO STATE
Grist

The census undercounted people of color. Here’s what that means for environmental justice.

It’s hard to overstate the significance of the U.S. census in guiding how the country is governed. A granular enumeration of the national population that’s undertaken once per decade, the census count is intended to apportion political representation and guide the fair distribution of trillions of dollars in government funding to cities, states, and tribes. The 2020 census results, which were announced last year, are also poised to play a key role in the Biden administration’s signature environmental justice program, which promises that at least 40 percent of the benefits of government spending on infrastructure, clean energy, and other climate-related programs will be directed to disadvantaged census tracts.
POLITICS
Nature.com

Chilean astronomy and climate change

The impact of astronomy on the Earth's climate is being increasingly discussed, not least in Chile, home to many astronomical observatories, during the seventeenth annual meeting of the Chilean Astronomical Society (SOCHIAS) in January 2022. For astronomers, it is no secret that our Galaxy alone hosts billions of planets of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scientists battle to keep mummified remains under the ground after ‘black goo’ threat

Scientists in Chile are battling extreme weather to keep mummies that have been buried for thousands of years under the ground. Skeletal remains have reportedly come to the surface after strong winds and increased rainfall lashed an area in Chile. Archaeologists told The Guardian they were marking down where the ancient Chinchorro mummies had become exposed and were burying them back underground. It comes just years after the remains faced another threat linked to the climate crisis. Scientists previously said Chinchorro mummies being kept in a museum in northern Chile were being eaten by bacteria and reduced to black goo...
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Youth climate strikes are back

It’s Monday, March 28, and kids protested climate inaction in more than 750 locations around the world. Hundreds of thousands of students rallied last week in a global climate strike, calling for immediate action to address the climate crisis and accountability for the ultra-wealthy who are disproportionately responsible for it.
ENVIRONMENT

