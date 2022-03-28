ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI agent testifies Whitmer kidnap plotters in Michigan were ‘excited’ about prospect of acquiring bomb

By Associated Press
 23 hours ago
Photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice show, top row from left, alleged Whitmer kidnapping plotters Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft and, bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. Kent County Sheriff/Delaware Department of Justice/AP File

Two men described as leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were thrilled as they watched videos of powerful explosives, a few hours before driving north to scout her vacation home, an FBI agent testified Monday.

In summer 2020, Tim Bates was working undercover as “Red” when he fooled the group into believing that he knew someone in the mining industry who could get high-grade explosives.

A bomb is a key part of the government’s case against Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, who are charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer because of her tough COVID-19 policies and their broad disgust with government.

Prosecutors say Fox especially wanted to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to thwart any police response to a kidnapping.

Context: Witness in Whitmer kidnapping case in Michigan says intention was to derail a Biden election to the presidency

Bates, who was secretly recording conversations, said he showed up for a training weekend in Luther, Mich., and shared videos of explosives blowing up an SUV.

“Mr. Fox was excited about what he saw in the video,” Bates told the jury, adding that Croft “was also excited.”

Traveling in three vehicles, Bates said he, Fox, Croft and others drove to Elk Rapids to look at Whitmer’s house on Birch Lake and inspect a nearby bridge.

“Why?” asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler.

“To kidnap her,” Bates testified.

Croft told the group that he “needed to take a nap … to have energy” if they were going to abduct Whitmer that night, but that wasn’t the plan, Bates said.

Later, after returning to the Luther camp, Fox asked Bates if he would “take an IOU” for the $4,000 explosive, according to a recording.

Monday was the 11th day of trial. Prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week.

Defense attorneys deny there was an actual plan to snatch Whitmer, claiming the men were improperly influenced by undercover agents and informants, and exchanged wild talk while smoking marijuana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxNCD_0esF9URS00
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II meet with reporters before turning in 30,000 re-election nominating signatures on March 17 in Lansing, Mich. AP/David Eggert

Fox’s lawyer tried to downplay the stop at the bridge. Bates admitted that he encouraged Fox to take a picture of the underside of the structure while they were looking at it.

“That’s a public sidewalk. There’s no ‘no trespassing’ signs,” attorney Christopher Gibbons said to the agent. “Anybody can run up under that bridge, any time they want.”

Croft attorney Joshua Blanchard suggested the FBI wanted to strengthen the case against Fox by getting a bridge photo on his phone.

“Nobody ever actually gave you money, right?” Blanchard asked Bates, referring to money for explosives. “No one ever shook your hand and said, ‘You’ve got a deal’? “

“Correct,” the agent replied.

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, two other men who were also arrested in October 2020, have pleaded guilty and were critical witnesses for the government last week.

Garbin said Whitmer’s kidnapping could ignite a U.S. civil war involving antigovernment groups and possibly prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidential election.

Fox talked about snatching the governor “every time I saw him, ” Franks said.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the kidnapping case, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seem like “something out of fiction” when she filed for re-election on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. Whitmer has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

From the archives (October 2020): Trump launches new attack on Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 lockdown on same day a militia plot to kidnap her was foiled

Comments / 0

