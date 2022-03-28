ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD Investigating Fatal Crash on Mass Ave

By Harrison Silcox
WIBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Massachusetts Avenue....

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

IMPD locate car involved in fatal hit- and-run

Update: As of Sunday morning, March 20, IMPD officers with the help of the community, have located the vehicle. INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit and run Friday morning. The hit and run happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of East […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tacoma News Tribune

Husband named a person of interest after his wife disappears, Georgia police say

Police are investigating a metro Atlanta man as a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance from an Indianapolis suburb late last month. Xavier Breland, 37, of Johns Creek is set to be extradited back to Georgia as Indiana police continue their search for his wife Ciera Breland, who has been missing for almost a week, according to a police news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

IMPD investigates triple shooting at Amber Woods Apartments

IMPD continues to investigate the shootings of three people at the Amber Woods Apartments on the city’s far eastside Monday night. One woman with a bandaged leg was seen limping away from a townhouse with bullet-riddled windows in the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive this morning. By our count, IMPD has responded to at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

IMPD conducting death investigation in northwest side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found lying on the ground in a northwest side neighborhood Monday morning. Officers found the man in the 4100 block of Eisenhower Drive, near 38th Street and Moller Road, around 5:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Teenager Accused Of Murdering Grace Ross Asks To Be Sent Back To Juvenile Court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A teenage boy accused of the murder of a little girl last year is asking a judge to move him back to juvenile court. Anthony Hutchins is 15-years-old but is being tried as an adult. He’s accused of molesting and then strangling 6-year-old Grace Ross to death in 2021 in New Carlisle. He says a shadowy man told him to do it.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Crash Near Mass Ave. and E 30th St. Leaves 1 Dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the east side Thursday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a second person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown. The crash happened near Massachusetts Avenue and East 30th Street around 7:45 a.m. All...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd
Fox 59

IMPD: Person struck, killed on E. Troy Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a crash where a person was struck by a vehicle on the southeast side early Friday. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to the intersection of E. Troy Avenue and Brandenburg Drive in reference of a person struck. The victim was taken to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Morning Journal

Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee investigates four crashes

The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee, conducted through Lorain County Public Health, reviewed four fatal traffic crashes that killed five individuals between Oct. 29 and Dec. 11 in Lorain County. The Traffic Fatality Review Committee met March 2 and members said three of the crashes reviewed have pending test...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

911th Airlift Wing Reservist From Allegheny County Dies In Crash In Ohio

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reservist assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing died this weekend in a crash in Ohio. Lt. Col. John “Jacob” Predis, 42, died Sunday in the crash near Shalersville, according to a release from the Pittsburgh Air Force Reserve Station. The Sewickley man was the assistant director of operations with the 758th Airlift Squadron, and he served in the United States Air Force for 19 years. Service arrangements will be through Schellhaas Funeral Home in Sewickley. “Jacob was an integral part of the flying squadron,” said Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, in the release. “He was a loving husband and father to his family and a faithful friend to all who knew him. His positive attitude and leadership style will be surely missed.” The wing said Predis had many awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster and the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters. Police are investigating the crash.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WIBC.com

IMPD Officer Charged for Growing Marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer has been charged in connection with a marijuana grow following an investigation. On December 27, 2021, IMPD officers were sent to the 2900 block of S. Pasadena Street in reference to a disturbance. When police discovered that one of the involved parties was a current off-duty IMPD officer, detectives from IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit were brought to the scene. The findings of the investigation were sent to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Who Shot a Truck Driver on I-70 Arrested

MONROVIA, Ind. – Police have identified and arrested the suspect who shot and killed a truck driver on I-70 last Friday. The suspect was accused of shooting a tow truck driver multiple times Friday, March 25, 2022 on I-70. He was identified as 22-year-old Joseph Jackson of Raytown, Missouri. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident and was taken to the Hendricks County Jail.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Armed Robbery in Whitestown, Two Arrested

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – Tuesday evening, Boone County law enforcement received a call about a robbery at gunpoint, leading to the arrest of two men in Whitestown. Officers were called to the area of Gordman Drive around 5:45 p.m. and were told by the victim that the suspects had fled in a black Chevrolet Impala.
WHITESTOWN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy