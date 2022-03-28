ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke Mall to extend weekend hours

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 18 hours ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Holyoke Mall will increase its operating hours beginning Easter weekend.

Beginning Friday, April 15, the mall will increase operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday hours remain the same from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning April 15, 2022 :

  • Monday – Thursday:
    • 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday:
    • 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday:
    • 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Current hours:

  • Monday – Saturday:
    • 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday:
    • 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Easter Bunny at Holyoke Mall

The Easter Bunny is at the Holyoke Mall through April 16 in Café Square for visits and pictures.

  • Monday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Reservations can be made online at WhereIsBunny.com , walk-up visits are allowed if space is available.

On Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m., Children can join the Easter Bunny for arts and crafts and the magic of Ed Popielarczyk. Sign up for the event at Holyoke Mall’s website .

On Sunday, April 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., children with all spectrums are welcome to a photo environment supportive of their sensory, physical and developmental needs. The event takes place before visits with the Easter Bunny are open to the public. Sign up for Bunny Cares tickets online .

On Monday, April 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., it’s pet night with the Easter Bunny, no rodents or snakes are allowed.

Guests are reminded that restaurant and entertainment venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operations.

The following places at the Holyoke Mall have alternate hours:

  • 110 Grill
  • All In Adventures
  • Altitude Trampoline Park
  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • Billy Beez
  • Burlington
  • Christmas Tree Shops
  • Curative
  • CVSHealth
  • Forever 21
  • Hobby Lobby
  • JCPenney, salon, optical
  • Lovesac
  • Macy’s
  • Mall Office
  • Ninety-Nine
  • Planet Fitness
  • Round1
  • Starbucks
  • Sumo
  • Target, optical
  • TD Bank
  • USPS
  • Uno Pizzeria & Grill
