Folks, we here at the Scene Weather Action Center have to formally apologize here to you, the readers who trust us for accurate forecasting. Two weeks ago we opened the weather app on the old iPhone and saw a stretch of beautiful perfection stretching into the future, temps in the 50s and high 60s, sun and good vibes all around. That led to the publication of a piece entitled, "AWWWW HELL YEAH SPRING LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOO," a piece that it's now clear jumped the gun.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO