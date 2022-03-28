ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula charges up downtown with vehicle chargers

By Bill Snyder
WLOX
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -With gas prices still high, many are considering electric vehicles. A Coast city is working to make changing electric vehicles a little easier. In Pascagoula, they’ve set up a universal dual-port charger near city...

www.wlox.com

