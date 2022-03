WASHINGTON — Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of several lots of a blood pressure medication due to elevated levels of a potential cancer-causing impurity. The pharmaceutical giant said it will be recalling six tainted lots of its Accuretic hypertension medication as well as well as five lots of generic versions of the drug: quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide, according to an update posted on its website Monday. The lots were found to have the chemical nitrosamine above the acceptable daily intake level.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO