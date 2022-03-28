ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Hawkins’ Classic Rock Influences: In His Own Words

By Corey Irwin
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Even as he became a superstar member of a famous rock band, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins remained a passionate fan of the groups that came before him. Never modest when discussing his influences, the drummer regularly heaped praise on Rush, Genesis and the Police - bands that just happened...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

193K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Outsider.com

Dave Grohl Sympathized With Ringo Starr After The Beatles Documentary

When Dave Grohl watched The Beatles documentary, the Foo Fighters singer could sympathize with legendary Ringo Starr’s drumming skills. Grohl, a former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters frontman, said he loved the Apple+ documentary “Get Back.” He also admired how well the foursome’s dynamic made the band work so well. Ultimate Classic Rock picked up on the telling quote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
musictimes.com

Paul McCartney, 'Rolling Stones' Feud Over? Keith Richards Reveals the Truth

Over the past decades, fans have been choosing their sides between Beatles and The Rolling Stones as it seemed like they have a "beef" throughout their years-long career. However, Keith Richard sets the record straight in the latest interview, saying the matter was already resolved. According to Variety, Paul McCartney...
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

Sir Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey ties the knot in front of rock royalty

Sir Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey has married his longtime partner Sharna 'Sshh' Liguz. The Beatles legend's eldest child - whom he had with late first wife Maureen - and his fiancee tied the knot in front of rock royalty at the legendary Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood on Monday (21.03.22)afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perry Farrell
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Gene Krupa
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Stewart Copeland
Person
Neil Peart
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Jimmy Chamberlin
Us Weekly

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances in His System Before His Death, Officials Say

Amid the investigation into Taylor Hawkins’ death, Colombian authorities found that the late Foo Fighters drummer had 10 drugs in his system. Per a translation of a statement from the country’s General of the Nation in Fiscalía on Saturday, March 26, a preliminary toxicology test revealed the presence of different substances. The report found that Hawkins allegedly […]
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 of the worst cover versions of classic rock songs known to humanity

Although the term ‘cover version' might belong to the rock era, the concept is as old as popular music itself. And for as long as popular musicians have covered rock hits, the great results have been matched only by the cacophonous, the calamitous and the catastrophic. Here are some...
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Rock#Rock Band#Chevy Metal
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Deadline

Taylor Hawkins Dies: Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer For Foo Fighters Was 50

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for major rock band Foo Fighters, has died. The band announced it on Twitter late on Friday, but provided no details on the circumstances. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The band was touring South America at the time of his death. Hawkins reportedly was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where Foo Fighters had been due to play at a festival. No cause of death has been revealed as of yet. Foo Fighters have announced that they won’t be performing at Festival Estéreo Picnic in the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sammy Hagar & the Circle cover Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love – with Michael Anthony on lead vocals

Van Halen's longest-tenured bassist took center stage for a spirited version of the David Lee Roth-era VH classic during the Circle's recent performance in Plant City, Florida. During a typical performance, Sammy Hagar & the Circle run through a fast-paced setlist of Hagar solo hits, some favorites from Hagar's time as the lead singer of Montrose, a few classic rock standards and, of course, a healthy helping of Hagar-era Van Halen cuts.
PLANT CITY, FL
KBAT 99.9

When Taylor Hawkins Nearly Quit Foo Fighters

Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins recalled nearly quitting the band after a fight with Dave Grohl in an interview that took place last year. Hawkins, 50, was pronounced dead at his hotel in Colombia on March 25, with early reports suggesting drugs may have contributed to his death. Further investigations remain active.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Def Leppard’s New Carnivalesque ‘Kick’ Video

Def Leppard have shared a carnivalesque music video for their recently released single, "Kick." The video features the band playing the song for a collection of eclectically dressed, Cirque du Soleil-style performers donning feathers, beads, mohawks and more, resembling something like a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. At the end of the video, the band poses stoically in front of a carnival marquee reading, "Wall of Death: The Most Sensational Attraction in the World."
MUSIC
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy