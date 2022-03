Even for a state-of-the-art spacecraft like the James Webb Space Telescope. Its journey from Earth to a parallel orbit outside of our planet's called for ultra-precise calculations, decades of planning, and near-perfect execution, every step of the way. But even now, with NASA's flagship space telescope in orbit of the Lagrange 2 point (L2), Webb has more work to do than astronomy, alone — with maneuvering thrusters needed to counteract the Sun's constant push on the spacecraft, to keep its relative proximity to Earth, according to a NASA blog post.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO