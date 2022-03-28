ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 67-point drop led by losses for shares of Chevron, Intel

By MarketWatch Automation
 23 hours ago

Dragged down by losses for shares of Chevron and Intel, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Monday afternoon. Shares of Chevron

CVX,

-2.48%

and Intel

INTC,

-0.19%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

+0.30%

was most recently trading 67 points (0.2%) lower. Chevron's shares have dropped $3.02, or 1.8%, while those of Intel are down $0.66, or 1.3%, combining for a roughly 24-point drag on the Dow. JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

-0.19%

, Goldman Sachs

GS,

+0.76%

, and 3M

MMM,

+0.45%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

