Dow's 67-point drop led by losses for shares of Chevron, Intel
Dragged down by losses for shares of Chevron and Intel, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Monday afternoon. Shares of Chevron
and Intel
have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow
was most recently trading 67 points (0.2%) lower. Chevron's shares have dropped $3.02, or 1.8%, while those of Intel are down $0.66, or 1.3%, combining for a roughly 24-point drag on the Dow. JPMorgan Chase
, Goldman Sachs
, and 3M
are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
