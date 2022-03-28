Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Trex To Underperform
Trex Company Inc TREX has been downgraded to Underperform from Neutral, with a price target of $81 (an upside of 16%) by Exane BNP Paribas analyst Yves...www.benzinga.com
Trex Company Inc TREX has been downgraded to Underperform from Neutral, with a price target of $81 (an upside of 16%) by Exane BNP Paribas analyst Yves...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0